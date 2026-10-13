DUBLIN 2026: Review: THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING IN CONCERT, 3Arena

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There is a distinct, visceral magic that takes over the 3arena when over two hundred musicians assemble to bring Howard Shore’s seminal score to life. Arriving in Dublin for a fleeting two-show run with very minimal advance advertising, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert still managed to pack the 3Arena to capacity. Judging by the sheer number of attendees lamenting today that they missed out simply because they did not know it was happening, this live cinematic event remains one of the city's best-kept, highest-demand secrets.

From the moment you step into the auditorium, the atmosphere is electric with pure fandom. Audience members arrived fully clad in Elven robes or sporting prosthetic Hobbit ears, united by a deep nostalgia for Peter Jackson’s epic masterpiece. Twenty-five years on, the star power of Sir Ian McKellen,Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, and the rest of the legendary ensemble holds as much magnetism as ever, but inside the 3Arena, the real headliner is the sound.

Featuring a 100-piece Irish Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, the Dun Laoghaire Choral Society, and the Irish Institute of Music and Song Children's Choir, the scale of the setup promises a grand symphonic experience in its own right. The primary challenge of performing a live film score inside an arena lies in balancing live acoustic power against dialogue and sound effects. While the opening fifteen minutes felt slightly tentative as the mix settled, the soundscape quickly locked into place, becoming fully submersive. Howard Shore’s iconic leitmotifs seamlessly carried the action on screen, at times letting the film lead, and at others stepping into the spotlight so the orchestra took center stage.

Visually, the production offers a fascinating glimpse into the precise technical mechanics required for such an undertaking. Conductor Ludwig Wicki controlled the vast ensemble with absolute authority. From the audience, one could catch sight of his specialized video monitor displaying dynamic visual click-tracks and progress bars. It served as a striking reminder that unlike standard live theatre, where tempo can flex, performing to film leaves zero room for error. Every bar must tick in perfect sync with the screen.

Musically, the evening reached its emotional peak during the score’s solemn, elegiac passages. The sequence following Gandalf’s fall in Moria proved particularly deeply moving. Here, the adult and children's choirs combined with soprano soloist Grace Davidson, whose ethereal vocal lines anchored the mourning themes with heartbreaking clarity, amplifying the narrative grief far beyond what a traditional cinema viewing can deliver.

If there is any minor wrinkle in the production, it lies in the screen presentation itself. The projection lacked a bit of motion fluidity, feeling somewhat static compared to contemporary ultra-high-definition cinema standards. Yet any visual restraint was instantly overshadowed by the acoustic majesty filling the hall. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert is a triumph of technical discipline and symphonic power, transforming a beloved cinematic classic into an unforgettable live event.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert played a limited two-show run at 3Arena, Dublin.

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