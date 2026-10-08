DUBLIN 2026: Review: ANIMALS, Abbey Theatre

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Content Warning: ANIMALS includes extensive content advisories regarding strong language, simulated violence, bodily fluids, graphic anatomical themes, and mature social topics.

When a production opens by explaining Bertolt Brecht’s concept of Verfremdungseffekt directly to the audience, it makes a clear statement. ANIMALS, adapted and directed by Dan Colley from short stories by Blindboyboatclub, arrives on the Abbey Stage as a world premiere for Dublin Theatre Festival 2026. It is a work of huge visual ambition and sheer theatrical weirdness, holding a mirror up to modern Irish identity with fearless energy.

The episodic sketch structure allows the show to dip into a variety of theatrical styles. Throughout the evening, theatregoers will recognize echoes of giants like Bertolt Brecht, Samuel Beckett, Anton Chekhov, and Hanoch Levin, as the production plays with distance, absurdity, quiet melancholy, and grotesque comedy.

The performance uses the concept of umwelt, the idea that different creatures inhabit the same space while perceiving reality through wildly different sensory lenses. Here, that idea comes to life through a sequence of distinct vignettes connected by recurring motifs: bodily functions, isolation, competing versions of truth, and the metallic tang of ammonia on Jupiter’s winds.

The most compelling thread follows Erskine, whose Fisher & Paykel fridge-freezer stands as the ultimate symbol of middle-class success. When his material life collapses, he trades the appliance for supplies to build a fact-covered rocket aimed toward space. Elsewhere, the sketches shift rapidly in tone and style. A man visiting his father with dementia buys an injured donkey, turning a bizarre situation into a quiet exploration of grief. A poitín distiller wrestles with fear for a loved one in a scene filled with gentle emotional weight.

The production mixes high theatrical commentary with raw physical comedy. In one standout meta-theatrical sequence, the ensemble conducts a rehearsal read-through of a fictional play titled Arse Children, where political icons de Valera and Collins create assassins to target the Cairo Gang. As the actors break character to debate whether the grotesque staging is offensive or necessary, the piece delivers its sharpest point: "Sometimes you have to lie to tell the truth."

The ensemble acting across the entire company is extraordinary. The performers commit to the absurdity with complete deadpan restraint, ensuring the strange scenarios never slip into cheap pantomime. Even in moments where the material leans heavily on broad gym satire, "sigma male" rhetoric, or crude bathroom humor, the cast maintains total conviction.

Where ANIMALS struggles is its running time. Pushing close to three hours, the sketch format loses momentum during the first half, testing audience endurance as the gags stretch thin. While the second act proves substantially tighter, more connected, and dramatically rewarding, the sheer length works against its impact.

It might not be your typical night out at the theatre, but it is undeniably an impressive piece of work. ANIMALS is a bold, messy, and brilliantly acted spectacle that you will certainly be talking about long after leaving the auditorium.

ANIMALS runs at the Abbey Theatre (Abbey Stage) until November 7th, as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival 2026.

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