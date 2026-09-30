MYRA'S STORY to Play The Everyman Cork

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Coming to Cork after its return to the West End and four seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, Myra's Story will be staged at The Everyman, Cork from 13th-14th of October. Tickets are on sale now.

Meet Myra, played by acclaimed actor Fionna Hewitt-Twamley. Myra has fallen on hard times and is now homeless living on the streets of Dublin. Through her “vivid, virtuoso performance” (WhatsOnStage) Hewitt-Twamley plays a variety of unforgettable larger-than-life Dublin characters, recounting the hilarious and heart-wrenching events that have led her to this point in her life.

Everyone faces highs and lows in life, and Myra's Story is a compelling, thought-provoking story that resonates with us all, through its humour and compassion.

Writer Brian Foster said: “ Since its inception, the play has built up a phenomenal fan base across the nation and I can't wait to bring it back to Cork.''

Myra's Story is produced by Brian Foster and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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