MYRA'S STORY to Play The Everyman Cork
Written by Brian Foster and starring Fionna Hewitt-Twamley, the play follows a woman recounting the events that led to her homelessness.
Coming to Cork after its return to the West End and four seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, Myra's Story will be staged at The Everyman, Cork from 13th-14th of October. Tickets are on sale now.
Meet Myra, played by acclaimed actor Fionna Hewitt-Twamley. Myra has fallen on hard times and is now homeless living on the streets of Dublin. Through her “vivid, virtuoso performance” (WhatsOnStage) Hewitt-Twamley plays a variety of unforgettable larger-than-life Dublin characters, recounting the hilarious and heart-wrenching events that have led her to this point in her life.
Everyone faces highs and lows in life, and Myra's Story is a compelling, thought-provoking story that resonates with us all, through its humour and compassion.
Writer Brian Foster said: “ Since its inception, the play has built up a phenomenal fan base across the nation and I can't wait to bring it back to Cork.''
Myra's Story is produced by Brian Foster and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.
Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Steve Steinman''s Bat! Bat Out of Hell 50th Anniversary Tour
3Olympia Theatre (10/20-10/20)
|
Steve Steinman''s Fuel Injected Magic: 50th Anniversary Concert
3Olympia Theatre (10/20-10/20)
|
Give My Head Peace
Vicar Street (4/04-4/04)
|
Mná na hÉireann
Ambassador Theatre (10/14-10/16)
|
Cats
Bord Gais Energy Theatre (3/16-3/20)
|
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
3Olympia Theatre (3/08-3/08)
|
Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage
Bord Gais Energy Theatre (3/02-3/13)
|
Dracula
Gaiety Theatre Dublin (11/03-11/07)
|
Heathers the Musical
Bord Gais Energy Theatre (11/17-11/21)
|
Disney Princess: the Concert
3Olympia Theatre (4/21-4/22)