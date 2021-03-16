New Shows Announced For The Everyman's Digital Programme

The Everyman has gone digital. It will be a while before audiences will be back in the theatre for a real live, interactive, experience so The Everyman have launched the next best thing - and it's all Made in Cork.

"I'm thrilled to announce a varied programme of digital work for The Everyman, while the doors to the theatre continue to stay closed" says Sophie Motley, The Everyman's Artistic Director. "With The Corner House Session , our collaboration with Islander, we bring the very best of live music to your eyes and ears, plus the cheeky reminder of how wonderful it will be to be back in the pub ourselves. There's some excellent local directors and performers presenting audio recordings of brilliant contemporary theatre, and a five part audio treat for young audiences from Graffiti, alongside a world premiere of John McCarthy's new play City. Artists are our life blood, and theatre needs to remain in our veins. Having streamed performance is the next best thing to experiencing it in person, and reminds us of the importance of artists in our society, and our community. I'm delighted to be virtually meeting and presenting the very best of Cork's music and theatre community."

A collaboration with Islander will launch the first in a series of Behind the Curtain live music events which will have music streaming from the most iconic Cork venues, beginning with The Corner House Session, featuring piper Eoin Ó Riabhaigh, fiddle and flute player Johnny McCarthy, box player and songwriter Con Fada Ó Drisceoil and guitar and bouzouki player Pat 'Herring' Ahern. For years, The Corner House on Coburg Street has been known as the home of the best traditional musicians in the city. Its hospitality, and open-armed welcome have made it the stomping ground for visiting musicians to call and engage with the high-quality sessions that take place on a weekly basis. The coming together of these four musicians brings together the Thursday evening session, a major lure for traditional music enthusiasts, with the well-established Wednesday night residency. A highly energetic, and entertaining, performance full of musical magic and humour can be anticipated with the live video stream of Behind the Curtain: The Corner House Session on Friday, 2nd April. This is a free event, with ticketholders asked to donate what they can with all monies going directly towards employing local musicians and artists to develop, and present, new performances.

The Everyman continues to support artists with CITY, a new solo work written, and performed, by John McCarthy on The Everyman stage, which will be available as an on-demand video stream from Friday, 16th April, for ten days. John McCarthy is a familiar face for The Everyman audiences and was nominated as Best Supporting Actor at the Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2019 for his performance as Valene in The Everyman's production of The Lonesome West in 2018.

There are two audio streamed productions to enjoy as part of The Everyman's well-received Play It by Ear series. Gavin McEntee directs a live rehearsed reading of the hilariously creepy A Skull in Connemara by Martin McDonagh on Saturday, 10th April. Martin McDonagh's trademark black humour will have you squirming in your seat and howling with laughter as it delves in to the underbelly of rural Irish town rumours.

Graffiti Theatre Company and The Everyman present a five-part adventure for young children and schools with an audio streamed production of This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing by Finegan Kruckemeyer, made available throughout the month of May and supported by a resource pack. There's something different every week, so plug in, charge up, sit back or go for a walk and enjoy The Everyman, your local theatre, wherever you are.

Book at everymancork.com