New Collaborators Announced For A CITY AND A GARDEN

This week sees the launch of A City and A Garden, commissioned by Sounds from a Safe Harbour in association with Body & Soul and presented as part of Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten-day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council. Experience new works by some of Ireland's most exciting writers, musicians, and voice artists as they collaborate on a new state-of-the-art sonic experience that combines story and song with the world around us.

From Friday 11 - Sunday 20 June, visitors will discover, through free smartphone technology, the stories and songs that lie hidden in the trees and bricks of our city spaces.

The full schedule is now available with new collaborators added to the bill, including new songs from singer songwriter Lisa Hannigan for a new child friendly installation "We're All Trees"; music from cellist Kate Ellis, sean-nós singer Seán O'Sé, as well as the internationally renowned musician and composer Shahzad Ismaily.

There are 2 trails across Cork City, and 2 to explore in Dublin's Botanic Gardens, as well as a magical tree for young children to enjoy at both locations:

ROUTE 1 - Cork City - Sundays Well Road (Rose Construction hoarding) to Red Abbey Square.

A Northside rebel tells us how on a mad dash through the city streets she lost her heart - and various other bits of herself - to a lovely boy from West Cork in "Town: A Love Story in Body Parts" by Lisa McInerney. Narrated by Hilary Rose with accompanying music by Fish Go Deep.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsWlE55SLCc

ROUTE 2 - Cork City - Mardyke Bridge (Skate Park) to Bell's Field

A lone man, invisible to you or me and stuck in some in-between place, slips through time as he follows a path from riverside to graveyard to hilly climb in "Now, Voyagers" by Louise Hegarty. Narrated by Conor Lovett with sound design by The Quiet Club and song by Seán O'Sé.

ROUTE 3 - National Botanic Gardens, Dublin

A young boy plays truant in the Botanic Gardens, hoping to salvage something of the memory of his sister in "The Names for Things" by Melatu-Uche Okorie. Narrated by Tolü Makay with accompanying music by Tolü Makay and Shahzad Ismaily.

ROUTE 4 - National Botanic Gardens, Dublin

Local woman Connie takes a journey around her beloved 'Bots', reflecting on the love affairs that might have been and the passing and renewal of life. But is she leading the listener up the garden path in more ways than one? Find out in "Constance" by Gavin Corbett.

Narrated by Dorothy Murphy with soundscapes by Seán Mac Erlaine, Dorothy Murphy, and Kate Ellis. 'Constance' trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLdZojf1FVs

We're All Trees installation - Cork + Dublin for young children

A special one for young people to enjoy - Singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan and Cork writer Danny Denton (A City + A Garden Literary curator) have teamed up to produce a small piece for children that will be available in both Fitzgerald's Park, Cork and the National Botanic Gardens. "We Are Trees" is a re-imagining/reclamation of The Song of Amhairgin (according to folklore, Ireland's first poem), a kind of invocation for our kids to take back the earth we've done so much damage to. It's about reconnecting with the trees and the land, and perhaps renewing the ancient vow to live sympathetically with nature.

Visual installations by artist and designer Deirdre Breen will decorate the routes, with WP Cork Developers providing the state-of-the-art technology to guide you through the trails.

Explore this one-of-a-kind art experience, for free, throughout Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh, and Cork Midsummer Festival, 11-20 June 2021. Please note Fitzgerald's Park, Cork and Dublin's Botanic Gardens for opening hours: www.acityandagarden.ie

For more information on Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh go to www.brighteningair.com. Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh is brought to you by the Arts Council, funded by the Government of Ireland and produced by Schweppe Curtis Nunn.