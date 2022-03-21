National Tour Of LOOKING FOR AMERICA Announced

Directed and co-written by Janet Moran (A Holy Show, Swing), Looking for América is the real-life story of writer and performer Federico Julián González.

Following his father's arrest by a Military Junta, at the age of five, Fede and his family were forced to flee the Salvadoran Civil war. There followed years of continuous moving throughout Latin America with his mother and brother as they sought sanctuary.

In 2019, Fede and his 74-year-old mother set off on a quest through Havana to look for América. Shared memories, conflicting recollections and offline maps led them through their past. A past peopled with ghosts scattered among grand avenues, dark lanes and unnerving dead ends in the city that had taken them in, more than 30 years before. They spoke to shop-keepers, taxi drivers, old ladies and more importantly to each other. When they were about to give up, they found her.

Looking for América charts two journeys. The journey of that night in Havana looking for a Salvadoran ex-Guerilla fighter called América, and the journey of escaping the catastrophe that had engulfed his country decades before. A catastrophe whose after effects still resonate today.

Sometimes the idea of home has to be remade. And remade. And remade.

Funded by the Arts Council.

**** "Delivered with spellbinding storytelling skill" - The Scotsman

"Brings person and political history alive and illuminates it as if watching the afterflash of an

extinguished firework" - Lyn Gardner, Stagedoor

2022 Tour Dates and Venues

Mermaid Arts Centre | 25-26 March

Linenhall Arts Centre | 30 March

Dunamaise Arts Centre | 31 March

Draíocht Blanchardstown | 1 April

Watergate Theatre | 2 April

Presentation Arts Centre | 8 April

Pavilion Theatre | 10 April

Smock Alley Theatre | 13-14 April

Town Hall Theatre | 16 April