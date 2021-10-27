Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LipZinc Theatre to Present DUBLIN IN A RAINSTORM

This is Dublin. Dublin in a Rainstorm. Autumn 1923. Rain batters the tenement block, and the wind howls like a banshee...

Oct. 27, 2021  

What spells are conjured here?

This house of humble means attracts all sorts. Two women at war with the world. A son in search of himself. A priest lost out in no man's land. A London aristocrat. An American sweetheart. What brings them all together in this dirty old town?

Enter a beautiful stranger, in the most unusual way, ready to turn this house upside down.

Join them at number sixteen, where the craic is had, and life's secrets are unfurled.

Live in the Historical Smock Alley's Main Space, LipZinc Theatre invite the audience to become part of this unique experience. Set sail into the unknown with this unlikely group. 'Dublin in a Rainstorm' is a relatable story about finding community through grief, and truth through love. Incorporating period costume, surrealist set design, and physical theatre, this brand-new play is laugh out loud funny, heartbreakingly moving, and a feast for the senses.

LipZinc Theatre's new show will haunt Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre this autumn. Written and directed by Tzarini Myler, it features an ensemble cast including Kathleen Warner Yeates, Martin Kelleher, Ana Canals, Janet Little, Martina McCormack and Joe Wright.

Smock Alley Theatre | 2-6 November 2021

For more information visit: https://smockalley.com/


