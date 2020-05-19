LipZinc Theatre Announces New Show: TALKING ICONS

LipZinc Theatre has announced their new production Talking Icons, written and directed by our Artistic Director Tzarini Meyler. The show will be streamed live on their Youtube channel in two parts on the 10th and 11th of June at 8pm GMT+1 (Irish Time).

24 lives, 24 characters, 24 Modern day icons...

Here, writer Tzarini Meyler, explores the boundaries of the terms 'cocoon' and 'isolation'. Each piece represents a different hour of the day. Taking iconic literary quotes as stimulus, the characters evolved. Watch, as 24 modern day icons invite you into an intimate window of their private lives, through the medium of the smartphone.

This is a unique take on isolation with an international and multilingual cast. Each character represents a different surreal element that has come out of the lockdown - ranging from anxious panic buying to body transformations, excessive baking to online work. It does not take a political stance but puts the individual at the centre - we are all icons in our own stories. Whilst the acting is naturalistic, the show is visually stimulating with masks, bright costumes and abstract props. It highlights the bizarre nature of our current times with humour and depth. You won't see anything like it!

The cast of Talking Icons includes Kate Lynch, Aaron O' Farrell, Janet Little, Guillermo Lluch, Martina Mccormack, Eoin O' Sullivan, Megan Cusack (The Country Girls at the Abbey Theatre), Joe Wright (Astronaut at Dublin Fringe Festival), Ana Canals, Emmet O' Sullivan, Valentina Temussi, Oscar Valsecchi (El Arte de la Comedia at Teatro Nacional de Cataluña), Neele Heite-Meissner, Natalia Villegas Antimo, Conall Cahill, Tzarini Meyler, Eimear Griffin, Lucy Richards-Smyrk, Eoghan Burke, Sarah Gordon (Carousel at the National Concert Hall), Kate Fisher, Joseph Reed (The Nobodies at Vault Festival 2020), Carmen Segura, Martin Kelleher and Praise Titus.

Tzarini Meyler is a playwright, actor and director. Raised in West Cork, she moved to Dublin for her degree in English and Drama at UCD where she became an active member of Dramsoc. She then trained at the Institute of the Arts Barcelona under Kate Firth, Aiden Condron, Drew Mulligan and Armando Rotondi. Writing/Directing credits include: Hamlet, UCD Astra Hall; Venus by Candlelight, El Gin Tub, Barcelona; Corn Flake Girl, Institute of the Arts Barcelona; A Hero of Our Time, Institute of the Arts Barcelona; Dolly, Edinburgh Fringe; Mad Cats and Divas, Galway Fringe; Sugar Mice, Scene and Heard; Daddy was a Boogie Man, Galway Fringe.

LipZinc Theatre Company was conceived through a need to make work that is truthful to the artist and vital to the audience. 'Lip' meaning the opening of the mouth, where words and feelings escape and let loose; 'Zinc' meaning the essential element to the body that we cannot live without. Founded in 2016 by Tzarini Meyler the company puts the unheard characters of this world centre stage, to tell the tales untold. Whilst beginning with a script we change and move with the flow of the performers, physicality being a major aspect of our work. Our shows are visually engaging - juxtaposing glamour with grime, rural with industrial and past with present. Working with visual and sound artists, our shows are a sensory experience. Life is never only one thing - we want our shows to find the sadness in beauty, and the joy in disorder. LipZinc was born kicking and screaming and she's here to stay.

