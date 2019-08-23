LAST ORDERS AT THE DOCKSIDE Comes to Dublin Theatre Festival

The Abbey Theatre will produce Last Orders At The Dockside, the world premiere of a new play by critically-acclaimed playwright Dermot Bolger, directed by Abbey Theatre Co-Director Graham McLaren.

This Dublin Port Commission is an exciting new play awash with songs, sharp Dublin wit and tales of life on the Docks, playing as part of Dublin Theatre Festival from 23 September - 26 October 2019.

Dublin Port, 1980 - following the death of an elderly Docker, his friends gather in the local pub, The Dockside, to celebrate his life. Emotions run high and a powder keg of friction comes to a head as a dockland community come to terms with the challenge of building new lives when old ways get swept away.

Last Orders At The Dockside is brought to life by the Director who created the smash-hit success Jimmy's Hall, which thrilled audiences in huge numbers in 2017 and 2018. His other work at the Abbey Theatre (Ulysses, The Country Girls, The Unmanageable Sisters) has taken audiences by storm and played to packed houses.

The extraordinary cast and band of Last Orders At The Dockside includes Anthony Brophy, Juliette Crosbie, Stephen Jones, Aidan Kelly, Lisa Lambe, George Murphy, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Terry O'Neill, Jimmy Smallhorne, Wayne Sheehy (Band Leader/Percussion), Bill Bergin (Bass), Mike Brookfield (Guitar), and Aindrias de Staic (Fiddle).

Co-Director of the Abbey Theatre, Neil Murray, said: 'It is always a thrill to produce a major new play, especially for the Dublin Theatre Festival. This production is a fitting climax to a year of new work at the Abbey Theatre. It is a show that contains a heady mix of music and theatre and the personal and the political. We are delighted to be partnering with Dublin Port who commissioned the play and who have been a bold, brilliant ally.'

Eamonn O'Reilly, Chief Executive, Dublin Port Company, said: 'Last Orders At The Dockside is the culmination of a three-year arts commissioning programme dedicated to bringing the Dublin Port story to new audiences. With a focus on theatre throughout 2019, it has been exciting to see the creative process unfold in response. While much has changed since the 1980s, Dublin remains a port city with a great story to tell, and Dermot Bolger's does just that.'

Last Orders At The Dockside is the sixth new play at the Abbey Theatre in 2019, and there will be 500 free tickets at the Free First Preview on 23 September. Over 8,500 people have attended the Abbey Theatre's Free First Previews to date.

Booking is now open for all performances at abbeytheatre.ie.





