IN THE DARK Sees Audiences Blindfolded To Hear The Stories Of Its Blind Or Visually Impaired Performers

In the Dark brings to life dramatic turning points in the lives of five people who are blind or visually impaired. It's an immersive surround sound experience where the audience can wear blindfolds, and all the sound effects are created live. They are stories of adversity, adventure and determination.

A man in his thirties hopes to regain his sight in a transplant operation, another loses his in a matter of weeks, while one young girl dreams of riding a bicycle again after her brain operation, another faces a cruel medical system, and a young man must go to a cliff edge in Wales to find his limits.

Sightless Cinema under the direction of theatre-maker Ciarán Taylor, has been based at Rua Red since 2017. They presented two programmes of surround sound plays at IMC Cinema Tallaght. In 2020 they moved online to make lockdown comedy The Covid Tapes, and presented Ballymuck Exchange - a telephone comedy, at a listening event in the Civic Theatre in 2021. The Sightless Cinema performance company White Cane Audio Theatre featured in the Abbey Theatre Dear Ireland 3 online video, and development of In the Dark was supported by Abbey Theatre 5x5.

Ciarán Taylor also creates original theatre with his Carpet Theatre, including the recent Breath-a music play which played at The Civic Theatre on a national tour in 2022. Roger Gregg is a writer for radio, voice performer, sound designer and musician. He created many radio dramas for RTÉ, including live productions with his Crazy Dog company. He performed in The Flood- a live audio play in the dark, devised with Ciarán Taylor which toured Ireland including The Civic Theatre in 2016.

In the Dark is supported by Creative Ireland South Dublin, with Rua Red Arts Centre, and Contact Studio. Development supported by Abbey Theatre 5x5. Sightless Cinema is supported by South Dublin Arts Office in partnership with the NCBI.