FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller Comes to the Everyman

Imagine you're travelling the world - You're jumping out of planes, diving with sharks, living your best life until...... your body stops working, and no one knows why. You're stranded on a tiny island, in need of a ventilator and time is of the essence. You have to be evacuated by air and then the ground starts shaking......

This is an extraordinary true story, brought to life in an incredible way. Adrenaline-filled, aerial flight captures the joy of living life to the full, and the terror of being trapped in a body that refuses to function.

You couldn't make it up!

Georgina Miller, Writer and Performer of Freefalling said: "I've been dreaming of telling the story of Freefalling on stage for over a decade. I'm incredibly grateful for the Lime Tree Theatre|Belltable's support for the play, from the initial commission and development stages during my time as

Artist-in-Residence last year through to its current production stage. I pinch myself daily that Rough Magic, one of the most celebrated and respected theatre companies in the country, is co-producing the show and the opportunity to work with their legendary Artistic Director Lynne Parker is a joy. And by bringing in the aerial expertise of Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Company here in Limerick we've managed to lift the show to thrilling new heights".

Creative Team:

Georgina Miller Writer / Performer

Lynne Parker Director

Emma Fisher Set Design

Zia Bergin-Holly Lighting Design

Gemma Morris Costume Design

Fiona Sheil Sound Design

Chantal McCormick Aerial Choreography

Freefalling was a Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable commission as part of Georgina Miller's Artist-in Residency at Belltable in 2022.

Booking Details

The Everyman, Cork

Weds 21 - Saturday 24 June, 7pm

Saturday 24 June, 2pm

Tickets €25-29

Click Here

The three performances in Belltable are previews ahead of its official opening at the Cork Midsummer Festival

Belltable, Limerick

Tuesday 13 - Thursday 15 June, 8pm

Tickets €22

https://limetreetheatre.ie/events/freefalling/




