FREEFALLING by Georgina Miller Comes to the Everyman

Performances run Wednesday 21 – Saturday 24 June.
Imagine you're travelling the world - You're jumping out of planes, diving with sharks, living your best life until...... your body stops working, and no one knows why. You're stranded on a tiny island, in need of a ventilator and time is of the essence. You have to be evacuated by air and then the ground starts shaking......
This is an extraordinary true story, brought to life in an incredible way. Adrenaline-filled, aerial flight captures the joy of living life to the full, and the terror of being trapped in a body that refuses to function.
You couldn't make it up!
Georgina Miller, Writer and Performer of Freefalling said: "I've been dreaming of telling the story of Freefalling on stage for over a decade. I'm incredibly grateful for the Lime Tree Theatre|Belltable's support for the play, from the initial commission and development stages during my time as
Artist-in-Residence last year through to its current production stage. I pinch myself daily that Rough Magic, one of the most celebrated and respected theatre companies in the country, is co-producing the show and the opportunity to work with their legendary Artistic Director Lynne Parker is a joy. And by bringing in the aerial expertise of Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Company here in Limerick we've managed to lift the show to thrilling new heights".
Georgina Miller Writer / Performer
Lynne Parker Director
Emma Fisher Set Design
Zia Bergin-Holly Lighting Design
Gemma Morris Costume Design
Fiona Sheil Sound Design
Chantal McCormick Aerial Choreography
Freefalling was a Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable commission as part of Georgina Miller's Artist-in Residency at Belltable in 2022.
The Everyman, Cork
Weds 21 - Saturday 24 June, 7pm
Saturday 24 June, 2pm
Tickets €25-29
The three performances in Belltable are previews ahead of its official opening at the Cork Midsummer Festival
Belltable, Limerick
Tuesday 13 - Thursday 15 June, 8pm
Tickets €22
https://limetreetheatre.ie/events/freefalling/
Recommended For You