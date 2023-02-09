Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FINDING A VOICE Festival Returns Next Month

The festival runs Wednesday 8th – Sunday 12th March, 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  

FINDING A VOICE Festival Returns Next Month

Audiences are eagerly anticipating the sixth edition of Finding a Voice, the innovative festival which will take place in Clonmel from March 8th to 12th. Featuring unforgettable music by remarkable women, Finding a Voice celebrates women in music throughout the ages and around the world.

One of the many festival highlights will be the first visit to Ireland of celebrated Spanish pianist Antonio Oyarzabal who has championed the works of women composers through his acclaimed album, La Muse Oubliée and his work as an ambassador for Donne-UK. Antonio says "I am extremely excited to come to Ireland to perform at Finding a Voice, because theirs is a labour of love and trust. I am so looking forward to being able to share my discoveries and work in this field with the lovely audience in Clonmel next month."

There will be a distinctly Latin American feel to the visit of 2023 Artist in Residence, guitarist Eleanor Kelly, who will perform music from Spain and South America over the course of the festival. A passionate advocate of women in music, Eleanor says "it's an honour and a pleasure to be Artist-in-Residence at Finding a Voice 2023. Being given the opportunity to perform these guitar works, which are so special to me, at a festival that champions the often overlooked and undervalued artistic output of women composers is a huge privilege."

As always, Finding a Voice continues to support the music of living Irish composers with the world premières of commissioned works by Gráinne Mulvey, Siobhán Cleary and Áine Mallon, as well as the winning piece in the Emerging Composer Competition, in association with the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland.

Artistic Director Róisín Maher says "I'm really thrilled to be celebrating six years of Finding a Voice and continue to be proud of the fact that we've programmed so many incredible concerts featuring women composers in that time. The musical landscape has certainly changed since our first series of concerts in 2018 and, although there is more awareness now of women composers as well as opportunities to hear music by women, it's still important to keep showcasing the range and depth of creativity that's out there."

Finding a Voice is the only festival of its kind in Ireland and the British Isles and offers audiences a unique opportunity to hear unforgettable music by remarkable women in beautiful and historic locations in the scenic town of Clonmel.

Finding a Voice runs from Wednesday 8th to Sunday 12th March. Festival passes are already on sale on Eventbrite - see findingavoice.ie for further details.




Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September Photo
Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September
Northern Ireland Opera has announced a magnificent new production of Puccini’s Tosca, directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, opening at Belfast’s Grand Opera House this September. 
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week Photo
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week
The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.  
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Irelands Leading Playwrights Deirdre Ki Photo
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season Photo
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season
Dance Cork Firkin Crane springs into 2023 with a packed programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from January–July 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland and international artists from the USA, Spain, France, Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.

More Hot Stories For You


Northern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in SeptemberNorthern Ireland Opera Presents TOSCA in September
February 7, 2023

Northern Ireland Opera has announced a magnificent new production of Puccini’s Tosca, directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, opening at Belfast’s Grand Opera House this September. 
The Everyman Launches Spring Season This WeekThe Everyman Launches Spring Season This Week
January 26, 2023

The Everyman has launched its spring season, starring renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites. The featured production sees Reggie from the Blackrock Road return to The Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing. Produced by The Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as mentor to Ireland's nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork's One Per Cent.  
Abbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'RoweAbbey Theatre Presents World Premieres From Two of Ireland's Leading Playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe
January 25, 2023

The Abbey Theatre has announced the world premieres of two new plays, from Irish playwrights Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe. Appearing on the stages of Ireland's national theatre in Spring 2023, An Old Song, Half Forgotten by Deirdre Kinahan and Mark O'Rowe's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic Ghosts, will both open in April. 
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 SeasonDance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Season
January 25, 2023

Dance Cork Firkin Crane springs into 2023 with a packed programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from January–July 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland and international artists from the USA, Spain, France, Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.
A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week RunA BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna To Be Presented At The Viking Theatre for Three Week Run
January 24, 2023

David Gilna's 'A Bolt From D'Blue' will be presented at The Viking Theatre for a three week run from the 31st January - February 18th 2023.
share