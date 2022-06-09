Estonian National Ballet Brings SWAN LAKE To Dublin January 2023

For the first time in its 100-year history the Estonian National Ballet is coming to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with a full-length classic production of Swan Lake. Accompanied by the Irish National Opera Orchestra, the season is strictly limited to seven performances only in January.

Presenting ballet since 1922, the Estonian National Ballet has toured across Europe and the USA and is bringing their company of classically trained dancers to Dublin for the very first time with lavish production of Swan Lake. Comprised of a touring company of over 90, sumptuous sets, and magnificent costumes the Estonian National Ballet's Swan Lake is set to amaze.

Closely following the traditions of the Mariinsky production of 1895, the ballet comes to Dublin direct from their beautiful home theatre, the Tallinn Opera House, renowned as one of the best venues in the Baltic nations.

From the first immortal bars of Tchaikovsky's score, the Estonian National Ballet's Swan Lake invites the audience into another world. Ballet fans new and old will be captivated by Prince Siegfried's love for the Swan Queen Odette and the drama of their battle against the evil sorcerer Rothbart. From the unforgettable corps de ballet moving in magical unison as majestic, glimmering swans to the refined dances in the spectacular ballroom scenes, this romantic fable inspires awe.

The tour producer Andrew Guild comments, For many years I have envied those who have had the opportunity to see this immaculate classical company. The Estonian National Ballet rarely tours from its home base at the historic Tallinn Opera House. I'm thrilled that Artistic Director Linnar Looris is bringing his company's extraordinary and very special production of Swan Lake to Dublin.

General Manager of Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Stephen Faloon says, It is our mission to bring our audience the finest of live entertainment, and dance forms an essential part of our programme every year. For 2023, we are delighted to partner with Estonian National Ballet as they present their full-length classic production of Swan Lake, and we can't wait to welcome this talented company of dancers to Dublin for the first time.

