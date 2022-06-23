Dance Cork Firkin Crane Announces Summer/Autumn 2022 Season Of Irish and International Dance

Dance Cork Firkin Crane has announced an exciting season of performances, residencies, classes and workshops to celebrate its 30th anniversary year. Running from June - December 2022, the season features Irish and international artists from the USA, Australia, and from Dublin to Cork.

This first season under Executive Artistic Director, Laurie Uprichard, expands on the organisation's mission for dance to be one of the most vital and engaging artforms in Cork and Munster.

The season opened on 17 June with a Cork Midsummer Festival premiere, A Safe Passage, by Cork writer/performer Irene Kelleher. The upcoming programme includes Lewis Major Projects from Adelaide, Australia, en route to Galway International Arts Festival; Circus Factory's Pitch'd Festival featuring TeaTime Company's A Matter of Time in association with The Everyman and Deirdre Griffin's Soup. Helga Deasy continues as Dance Artist-in-Residence, supported by Cork City Council, with a new dance work, CURA, and a film looking at motherhood. John Scott's Irish Modern Dance Theatre presents Othello (Maybe a Dance) and Nic Gareiss, an Irish dancer from Michigan, collaborates with fiddler Ultan O'Brien from Slow Moving Clouds. The performance season wraps up with Angie Smalis and Colin Gee's Horse, the second part of a trilogy, and a showing by SiobhÃ¡n NÃ­ DhuinnÃ­n as part of her Ceist Residency.

In addition to these performances, six artists - Jean Butler, Magdalena Hylak, Luke Murphy, SiobhÃ¡n NÃ­ DhuinnÃ­n, Marta Renzi and Alberto Denis - will be in residence at Dance Cork Firkin Crane. A free public showing will be offered at the culmination of each residency.

Crane Visual, a new visual arts and interdisciplinary social space curated by Dermot Browne will be launched in July.

Dance Cork Firkin Crane's Executive Artistic Director Laurie Uprichard said: "We're thrilled to welcome audiences to experience a wide range of contemporary dance and meet some wonderful artists here in our crazy circular building. The companies this season come from as far away as Adelaide and as near as down the road. All are exploring the language of dance in a variety of ways, investigating its relationship to verbal language, visual language and/or music. We invite you to have fun, take a chance, and be curious."

A special 30th anniversary event will take place on Saturday, 27 August 2022: for an evening of celebration and a toast to the next 30 years. More details coming soon.

Dance Cork Firkin Crane would like to acknowledge the support of Cork City Council, the Arts Council and The Community Foundation for Ireland.

For more information see www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie.