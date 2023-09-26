Cork Folk Festival Returns This Week

The festival runs Wednesday 27th September - Sunday 1st October 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

One of Ireland's longest running and most treasured folk festivals, Cork Folk Festival, returns for its 44th edition this week, Wednesday 27th September to Sunday 1st October, with 40 events taking place across the city featuring over 200 musicians.

Highlights for this year's festival include concerts in Cork Opera House, The Everyman, and Triskel Arts Centre.

At Cork Opera House, singers Mary Coughlan and Frances Black and accordionist Sharon Shannon will team up for an amazing night of folk songs and tunes. The Everyman welcomes a World Premiere with Karan Casey's theatrical song cycle “The Women, We Will Rise”. The line-up for the Triskel will include five concerts of different styles of folk and traditional music including sean nós singing from Murieann Nic Amhlaoigh; bluegrass banjos from Ron Block & Damien O Kane; Cork songwriting and poetry from John Spillane & Conal Creedon; English folk songs from Martin Carthy and a night of Múscraí songs in honour of Diarmuidín ó Suilleabháin.

The festival is also shining a spotlight on local styles of fiddle, concertina, accordion, flute, and song with a series of concerts in An Spailpín Fánach.

And there's more! A céilí mór with Ger Murphy (accordian) and Ken Cotter (keyboards) takes place at Douglas GAA club 8.30pm Thurs 28th Sept, there's sean nós dancing, music workshops, trad sessions, Folk on the Coal Quay, a walking tour of Rebel Cork, and Folk fest in the Fort.

Organisers Jim Walsh and William Hammond say “We hope you enjoy this year's festival and roll on next year, our 45th folk festival. The folk festival would like to thank all our funders, our musicians, our volunteers, and everyone who attends this year's festivities.”

For full details, and booking, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com 

Discounts available:

  • An Spailpín Fánach Season Ticket - Over 35% off - €60 when you purchase tickets for all 8 An Spailpín Fánach Concerts (Total value €95)
  • Triskel Christchurch Discount - 15% off when you purchase a ticket for all 5 concerts.



