Corcadorca and Cork Midsummer Festival Announces CONTACT - A Travelling Theatre Performance

Corcadorca has been at the heart of civic celebrations in Cork since the Trial of Jesus on Patrick's Hill for the Millennium. Now they are responding to the Covid-19 crisis by collaborating with Cork Midsummer Festival in bringing a travelling theatre performance to communities across the city.

Contact, a highly visual performance starring Eadaoin O'Donoghue and Cormac Mohally, directed by Pat Kiernan, will be brought to multiple locations, where the local residents can experience a live performance that artistically reflects our new reality and the universally shared current challenges around human contact.

Through physical theatre techniques and exaggerated props, this short non-verbal performance will convey an exchange that reflects the struggles with the current curtailment of our social interactions. The piece will be lit dramatically and the assembly and dismantling of the set will also be choreographed to form part of the overall performance.

Arriving at the location by various means with props in tow, the set and lighting rig will be assembled on site creating a sense of anticipation before the performers arrive 'on stage'. The overall spectacle will last for approximately 25 minutes in each location.

Performers and crew will observe physical distancing at all times, and all neighbours are welcome to come together (at a distance) as the audience to experience this very unique performance, right outside their homes.

The performances will pop up at various surprise locations across Cork city, from 11-14 June, and 18-21 June.

Contact is presented by Corcadorca and Cork Midsummer Festival with support from the Arts Council, Cork City Council and the Creative Ireland Programme, an all-of-government five-year initiative, from 2017 to 2022, which places creativity at the centre of public policy. Further information from creativeireland.ie

