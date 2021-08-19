Brokentalkers in collaboration with Adrienne Truscott present MASTERCLASS, co-produced by Dublin Fringe Festival, Project Arts Centre & Mermaid Arts Centre.

Dublin Fringe Festival | 10-18 September 2021

Mermaid Arts Centre | 21 September 2021

MASTERCLASS blends the fearless and savagely comedic feminist discourse of Truscott with the subversive and slippery dramaturgy of Brokentalkers to parody the "great male artist" to within an inch of his life.

The piece begins in the form of a cockamamie masterclass performed by fed up feminist Adrienne Truscott and all round good guy Feidlim Cannon. It's fun. It's familiar. There are wigs.

But there is something more at play...

Led by Co-Artistic Directors Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers are known for making ambitious and original work via a collaborative process that draws on the skills and experiences of a diverse group of contributors from different personal and professional spheres. They make work that responds to the contemporary world, using elements such as original writing, dance, classic texts, film, interviews, found materials and music to represent that world in performance. Recent work includes The Examination (winner of Best Production & Best Soundscape Irish Times Theatre Awards and Best Production and Best Performer, Dublin Fringe Festival).

Adrienne Truscott's work crosses lines and methodologies from dance, theater and performance art; these iterations appear as drag club acts as well as evening-length pieces, dances to one-lady plays, group pieces to solos. She is also one half of The Wau Wau Sisters, a 20-year-boundary-busting cabaret & circus collaboration. Adrienne's critically acclaimed Adrienne Truscott's Asking For It: A One-Lady Rape About Comedy Starring Her Pussy and Little Else is considered a critical impetus to the evolving discourse about intersections of rape culture, gender and comedy.

Credits:

Written by Feidlim Cannon, Gary Keegan & Adrienne Truscott

Creative Producer Rachel Bergin

Movement Direction by Eddie Kay

Set Design by Ellen Kirk

Lighting Design by Dara Hoban

Costume Design by Sarah Foley

Sound Design by Jennifer O'Malley

Production Manager Anthony Hanley

Stage Manager Evie McGuinness

Dublin Fringe Festival is an annual curated, multi-disciplinary festival and year-round organisation focusing on fresh and innovative approaches to the arts from Irish and international makers. This September the festival hosts its Superflux edition staging 26 world premieres and 3 further Dublin premieres, running for 16 days and nights from September 11 - 26. Booking open now at fringefest.com or at 1800 374 643