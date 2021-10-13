Blood In The Alley Presents Samuel Beckett's KRAPP'S LAST TAPE at The Everyman

Blood in the Alley will present Samuel Beckett's iconic play Krapp's Last Tape. Beckett's play is the first Irish written one man production. It is Krapp's sixty ninth birthday and having celebrated at the local wine house he listens to a tape recording of his 39-year-old self. Audiences in the 1950's would have been captivated by Krapp's use of the reel-to-reel recorder which would have been cutting edge technology of the time.

Cork actor Denis Conway has twice received the coveted Irish Times Best Actor award for his interpretation of Richard the Third and the Irishman in Tom Murphy's The Gigli Concert. Audiences will be compelled and enthralled by Conway's humanistic Buster Keaton style Krapp.

The production is directed by Geoff Gould who has recently directed the critically acclaimed Philadelphia Here I Come at the Cork Opera House and is currently Artistic Director of the West Cork and Blackwater Fit-Up Theatre Festivals. Set and Costume design are by Liam Doona, Lighting by Steve Neale, Sound Design by Chris Sommers and Hair and Make-up by Katherine Michael.

The production of Krapp's Last Tape tours to An Grianán Letterkenny on the 16th October, Everyman Theatre Cork on the 19th & 20th October, Town Hall Theatre Galway on the 26th October, Pavilion Theatre Dun Laogharie on the 28th & 29th October, Backstage Theatre Longford on the 2nd November, Cornmill Theatre Carrigallen on the 19th November and Civic Theatre Tallaght on the 20th November.

Tickets for The Everyman are available from the Box Office, phone 021 4501 673, or online: https://everymancork.com/events/krapps-last-tape/