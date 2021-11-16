Bardic Theatre announce 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Bardic Theatre have one of their busiest Winter and Spring programmes ever with a number of very special shows taking place in recognition of their 40 years of producing theatre in Mid-Ulster and beyond.

JUKEBOX CABARET takes front and centre stage in Bardic Theatre's first musical offering since before the pandemic. Opening on Friday 28 January Jukebox Cabaret will feature songs from shows such as We Will Rock You!, Motown - The Musical, Rat Pack - Live at the Sands, Mamma Mia, Tina - The Musical and more in a thrilling and entertaining two hours. Whats even better you can order your drinks from the comfort of your table and they'll be brought directly to you. The production is directed by Stephanie Faloon.

Following on from that we have the amazing Cash Returns Show making their Bardic debut on Saturday 5 March 2022. The show comprises of the award winning JP Mac as Johnny Cash, whose baritone voice, tone and onstage mannerisms are scarily uncanny to the Man in Black himself. It has been hailed the greatest and most exciting Johnny Cash & June Carter Tribute in the UK and Ireland by fans and venue owners alike.

The award winning GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS by David Mamet opens on Friday 11 March and continues to Saturday 19 March. The play shows parts of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate agents who are prepared to engage in any number of unethical, illegal acts-from lies and flattery to bribery, threats, intimidation and burglary-to sell undesirable real estate to unwitting prospective buyers. It is based on Mamet's experience having previously worked in a similar office. It was nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, Best Director, and two Best Featured Actor nominations. Produced by Sean Faloon and Directed by Bugsy McMahon.

if that's not enough then you can look forward to the unforgettable voice of Tommy Fleming - In Concert on Wednesday 23 March. Not many words are needed other than Unique, Honest, Emotive, Powerful, an Instrument of Passion, Dynamic are some of the terms which have been used to describe his voice - a voice that has reached out through a myriad of genres, sometimes difficult to classify but there is no doubt whatsoever that whether it is his infamous arrangement of "Danny Boy" or his latest co-written duet with Conal Early "The Bend in the Ocean"- Tommy Fleming delivers each song with a polished yet discreet finesse that casts it's magic over a spellbound audience.Described as a singer whose voice has the remarkable ability of taking you into his world fans will enjoy this ultimate celebration - "All these Years" an album and tour which reflects on the incredible success of the past "30 YEARS".

Bardic's acclaimed production of J.B Keane's THE FIELD get's back to its tour of N.I Theatres throughout April & May but not before it has two nights at home in Bardic on Friday 1 & Saturday 2 April 2022. Based on a true story, this dark and at times, hilariously funny tale, by John B Keane is a work which went on to inspire one of Ireland's most successful films.

World famous operatic trio The Priests will also make their first performance in Donaghmore on Saturday 23 April. One minute they were sitting in confession or making their way to isolated farms to meet members of their local community the next they were Guinness World Record holders when their eponymously titled first album became the fastest selling UK debut for a classical act and sold more over two million copies worldwide. Since then their albums have been released in over 40 countries and has taken them to three continents.

Closing out our Winter / Spring program is Phelim and The Drew House Band who will bring his mix of stories, song and craic. Phelim will be performing songs from The Dubliners, Christy Moore and more. The name Phelim Drew might sound familiar to you and that's because he is the only son of The Dubliner's Ronnie Drew.

All shows are on sale now from BardicTheatre.com