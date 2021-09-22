BANG! By Michelle Read Comes to Dublin Theatre Festival

Marion and Adam have been happily married for 25 years, but when they decided to have an anniversary party they couldn't imagine it would turn out like this.

In this drama-comedy with a big heart, the perfect party descends into chaos as pressure builds and a seismic event forces the Rice family to re-assess everything they hold to be true.

Bang! is a moving and compassionate new play about love, family and the struggle to truly be yourself.

A performer, playwright and theatre-maker for over thirty years, Michelle Read's creative career began as a stand-up comic on the London comedy circuit, going on to co-found Dublin Comedy Improv in 1992. Her writing is engaging and emotionally complex, exploring the nuance in every day life. Awards include Stewart Parker/BBC NI Drama Award, Ondas Spanish radio award, Hugh Leonard new play award, Edinburgh Fringe First. In 2019 she was part of both the Abbey Theatre's AbbeyWorks Programme for playwrights, and the Pan Pan Mentorship Programme.

Cast

Marion - Gene Rooney

Adam - Mark D'Aughton

Kim - Maura Bird

Declan - Simon O'Gorman

Alejandra - Alexandra Conlon

Creative

Directed by Davey Kelleher

Set & Costume Design: Sarah Foley

Music & Sound Design: Brian Keegan

Lighting Design: Kevin Smith

Movement Director: Eddie Kay

Dramaturgy by Pamela McQueen

