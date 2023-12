2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Ireland Awards; FUN HOME, AGREEMENT, Lyric Theatre, Belfast & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Rooney - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 61%

Deborah Maguire - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 39%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gillian Lennox - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 34%

Tara McKeever - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 20%

Gillian Lennox - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 18%

Conor Murphy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%

Enda Kenny - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Roisin McBrinn - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 42%

Des Kennedy - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 37%

Paul Boyd - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 21%



Best Direction Of A Play

Charlotte Westenra - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 28%

Paul Nugent - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 23%

Patrick J. O'Reilly - BIG MAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 19%

Emma Jordan - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 16%

Philip Crawford - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13%

Judy Hegarty Lovett - THE REALISTIC JONESES - Smock Alley Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 26%

FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 26%

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%

THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 12%

LIFE GOES ON - The lyric theatre belfast 11%

ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

THE REALISTIC JONESES - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sinead McKenna - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 27%

Mary Tumelty - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 21%

Jack Knowles - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 18%

Ross McSherry - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 12%

Mary Tumelty - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Ciaran Bagnall - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

James McFetridge - BIG MAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Richardson - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 51%

David Hayes - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 36%

Oli George Rew - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%



Best Musical

FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 45%

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 39%

THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 16%



Best New Play Or Musical

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 44%

THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 26%

THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 19%

BIG MAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 12%



Best Performer In A Musical

Orla Scally - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 25%

Jayne Wisener - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 17%

Christina Nelson - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 15%

Nichola MacEvilly - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 13%

Ruby Campbell - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 10%

Glen Wallace - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 10%

Calla Hughes - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Ben McGarvey - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Maureen O'Connell - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 18%

Nicky Harley - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13%

Andrea Irvine - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

Emma Dougan - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Tony Flynn - BIG MAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%

Packy Lee - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 8%

Adam Gillian - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 6%

Michael Mullen - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 6%

Richard Croxford - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 6%

Dan Gordon - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 5%

Rufus Wright - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 3%

Ronan Leahy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 2%

Ger Ryan - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 2%

Patrick O'Kane - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 1%



Best Play

AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 30%

THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 18%

LIFE GOES ON - The lyric theatre belfast 16%

ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 16%

BIG MAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 11%

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Smart - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 22%

Jennifer Keane - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 18%

Conor Murphy - AGREEMENT - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 15%

Stuart Marshall - THE SNOW QUEEN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 14%

Tracey Lindsay - BIG MAN - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 12%

Ciaran Bagnall - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 10%

Robin Peoples - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian Vennard - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 36%

Jody Trehy - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dubin 30%

Jessie Doyle - THE DEVIL HIMSELF - Smock Alley / AboutFACE 13%

Chris Warner - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 12%

Neil Martin - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nichola MacEvilly - FUN HOME - Gate Theatre Dublin 37%

Christina Nelson - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 16%

Jolene O'Hara - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 9%

Odhrán McNulty - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 7%

Chris Mohan - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 6%

Marty Maguire - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 5%

Cat Barter - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 5%

Darren Franklin - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 5%

Gavin Peden - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 5%

Dylan Reid - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 3%

Connor Burnside - GOOD VIBRATIONS - Grand Opera House, Belfast 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Thomas Finnegan - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 26%

Rosie McClelland - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 18%

Caolán Byrne - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 16%

Marty Breen - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - 2023 15%

Laura Hughes - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 13%

Patrick Buchanan - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 5%

Lata Sharma - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 4%

Ray Sesay - ROMEO & JULIET - Lyric Theatre, Belfast 3%