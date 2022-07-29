Cork Arts Theatre Announces Upcoming Summer Lunchtime Supper Theatre Events

The Summer lunchtime supper theatre programme at Cork Arts Theatre (CAT) is reaching the half way point. After the superb The Man from Moogaga there are four more brilliant shows on offer through August.

The first up, The Humours of Bandon by Margaret McAuliffe, running from August 3rd to 6th, is a multi-award winning play directed by Stephanie Preissner (Creator of RTE's Can't Cope, Won't Cope) and performed by the writer. A coming of age drama set in the world of competitive Irish dancing, The Humours of Bandon is full of heart, humour, and wisdom and is sublimely performed by McAuliffe. It has garnered 4-star reviews across the board and has delighted audiences globally since its debut in 2016.

The following week the venue presents Indigestion, written and performed by Seamus O'Rourke. Revolving around the life story of a Cavan man shipped off to London at 17, Indigestion is a story full of hope, where laughter and tears join hands and race us through forty years of a life, not much different to our own. This is Seamus O'Rourke doing what he does best, storytelling. It has been selling out venues across the country, most recently at the Fit Up in West Cork and this is the first chance to catch this thoroughly engaging performance on stage in Cork City.

In the third week of August, The Story written and performed by Cork theatremaker, Timmy O'Mahony, introduces audiences to the character of Tom Walsh, avid Sherlock Holmes fan living on Cork City's Northside. Normally preferring to hide away from the world, Tom is forced to venture out in search of the truth when his best friend George goes missing.

The Summer programme concludes with the premier of a new play by the venue's Artistic Director, Dolores Mannion. Apple Tart is about, and also dedicated to, Dolores' mother. A deeply personal play about caring for someone you love who has Alzheimer's, it reveals the joy, the pain, the laughter, and the power of good storytelling.

Each of the shows will have 5 performances in their run at Cork Arts Theatre - lunchtime Wednesday to Friday and an evening performance on Friday and Saturday.

The Lunchtime Supper Theatre was first introduced at Cork Arts Theatre 10 years ago and in keeping with the venue's ethos of making theatre accessible and affordable, all the performances in the programme can be seen for just ten euro. Tickets that include lunch are just €13 and supper €22.50 or €40 for two. Tickets from www.corkartstheatre.com or 021 450 5624