Year of the Stage Manager and the Stage Managers' Association Hosts The Connection Convention







Year of the Stage Manager together with the Stage Managers' Association is hosting The Connection Convention on February 12th, 13th, and 14th, a weekend of no-pressure networking for stage managers. Our goal is to connect stage managers with employers and people who might influence hiring in 2021 and beyond.

While hiring is limited due to the pandemic, we are featuring this free event where stage managers can meet professionals for seven-minute Zoom conversations and plant seeds for future networking.

In addition to those one-on-one Connection conversations, which will take place throughout the weekend, Friday afternoon will feature informative and educational workshops and panels on various topics ranging from Life and Work on a Cruise Ship to Sustainability in Theatre, including an Ask-Me-Anything hour with Anna Robb, Project Manager for The House of Dancing Water in Macau. Evenings are dedicated to casual social events, including Stage Manager Trivia and regional breakout rooms for stage managers from across the country (and beyond) to Connect with one another.

Registration for individual one-on-ones and all workshops and general sessions will open to BIPOC stage managers at 4:00 PM on February 6th and to all stage managers at 4:00 PM on February 8th. Attendees can sign-up at www.theconnectionconvention.com for more detailed registration information; a list of participants can also be found on the website.