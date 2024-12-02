World Premiere Play BACKTALK To Receive Two Developmental Readings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright Rob Ackerman and director Jeremy Webb (collaborators on Tabletop, Drama Desk Award) will reunite for two private industry readings of the new play, BackTalk, written by Ackerman and directed by Webb, on December 12, 2024, at Sunlight Studios (321 West 44tH Street, New York, NY 10036).

BackTalk is a delicious romantic comedy about first dates and second thoughts. When a real estate developer starts falling for a plumber, her inner voice has a few questions. So does his. This is BackTalk.

The cast of BackTalk will include Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out), Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked), Francis Jue (Yellow Face), and Sharaé Moultrie (Girl From the North Country, National Tour). Mix and Match Productions will serve as General Managers.Jeremy Webb (Director). I Carry Your Heart (Hope On Stage), Broadway Dreams (Kurt Weill Festival, Dessau) The Secret Garden (SC Festival of Flowers), Rabbit Hole (Actors Workshop). As an actor, Broadway, Off Broadway, tours, TV and film. With Rob Ackerman: Tabletop (Drama Desk), Loyalty, Dropping Gumballs on Luke Wilson (Dorset workshop).

Rob Ackerman's work includes the 2024 movie Stargazer (AppleTV+, Prime Video); the play and film Origin of the Species (Netflix); Loyalty (NYTF); Dropping Gumballs on Luke Wilson (Off Broadway, A.R.T./NY, directed by Theresa Rebeck); Teach for America (ACT, San Francisco): Volleygirls (ACT, NYMF Best in Fest); Call Me Waldo (Off Broadway, Working Theater); Tabletop (American Place Theater, Drama Desk Award Winner, Best Ensemble); Icarus of Ohio (NYU, Tisch); Disconnect (CSC). For 25 years, Rob worked as Prop Master for the SNL Film Unit. B.A., Middlebury; M.F.A., Northwestern. Rob and his wife, author Carol Weston, live in Manhattan, and he is a proud member of Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.

