Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents a Free Virtual Salon With MENA Designers







As part of their free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design in partnership with MENATA will present a conversation with MENA Designers working in US Theatre: Dina El-Aziz, Rana Esfandiary and Ma'moon Tebbi. Moderated by Kate Moore Heaney and Kate Freer.

The conversation on Thursday, November 4 at 7:00pm brings MENA designers together across disciplines to talk about their inspiration, collaboration, community, and the state of making theatre in the US. This discussion anticipates the Middle Eastern and North African Theatre Makers Alliance 2021 Fall Convening, November 5 - 7.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available here Meeting Registration - Zoom

A recording of the salon will be available on the Wingspace Facebook page for a limited time following live broadcast.