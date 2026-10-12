Wendi McLendon-Covey to Lead PRAIRIE PARK Industry Reading

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical, Bridesmaids, The Goldbergs) is leading an invitation-only industry reading of T.J. Pieffer's original comedy Prairie Park at Manhattan's Open Jar Studios on October 28. The 29-hour reading cast will be directed by Tiffani Swalley (resident director, Oh, Mary!).

The 90-minute play takes audiences behind the scenes of a fictional, failing Western-themed amusement park in Tampa, Florida, where chaos, blind ambition, and deeply entrenched family feuds collide. Told in mockumentary format, Prairie Park follows Judi, the park's larger-than-life matriarch, and her eccentric, lovably flawed employees as they struggle to keep their increasingly unruly operation alive.

Joining McLendon-Covey are Starkid's Lauren Lopez (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals), Lizzy Murray (Salem), Rogue Schmidt (The Second City), Jordan Stafford (The Second City), and Pieffer, who is also the creator of the original musical comedies Abduction and Salem. Featuring stage management by Denise Savas, music direction by Ammon Taylor, and original music by Brad Kemp, Becki Toth, Amanda Ribnick (Salem), and Pieffer, Prairie Park blends sharp sketch-comedy sensibilities with a grounded, character-driven theatrical world.

Prairie Park is produced by Elizabeth Raia and Margaret Montavon for Pipe Dream, in partnership with McLendon-Covey's production company, Strong Beach Productions. I

Industry and press queries should be directed to Margaret@pipe-dream.co.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 04 Hrs 35 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Open Jar Studios Recent Articles BOUND TO YOU Readings Set by Live & In Color







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming