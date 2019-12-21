VIDEO: The Situation Project Brings Students Behind the Scenes at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

The Situation Project has partnered with The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and is now offering a behind-the-scenes look at an immersive experience they have created.

Students from PSMS 278 got a behind the scenes look at how The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical was adapted from novel to a Broadway musical. This event is representative of the project's commitment to expanding the idea of what access to arts and cultural experiences means.

Check out the video below!

Today, Situation Project raises awareness about the many benefits of an arts-rich education for the leaders of tomorrow and increases their access to cultural experiences. They work with New York City public schools, leading arts & culture institutions, and corporate partners to provide immersive and educational programming. Partners have included Disney Theatricals, Cirque du Soleil, Google, and more. They also provide organizations with information on how to increase awareness for the arts in their communities.

For more information, visit https://www.situationproject.org/.







