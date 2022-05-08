VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Presents GLAAD Excellence in Media Award to Judith Light







GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, held the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Friday night where a host of LGBTQ notables and allies called on the community to fight back against growing anti-LGBTQ attacks, particularly on LGBTQ youth and transgender Americans. GLAAD also announced recipients for 16 of this year's 30 categories for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Judith Light received GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award from Ariana DeBose, and Wilson Cruz received the Vito Russo Award at the star-studded ceremony at the Hilton Midtown in Los Angeles. The New York ceremony for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by celebritiy Peloton Instruction Cody Rigbsy and transgender recording artist, actress, GLAAD Board Member, and RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Peppermint. The event also featured special performances from Dove Cameron of her hit single 'Boyfriend' and Michael R. Jackson, who performed from his Pulitzer-Prize winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop.

Ariana DeBose surprised the room by belting a part of 'Somewhere' from West Side Story while presenting the Excellence in Media Award to Judith Light. Ariana DeBose stated: "Decade after decade she has aligned herself with communities that needed allies with megaphones: women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. Judith brought her vulnerability to the stage and her strength to the streets, standing arm in arm with us and with GLAAD in the fight for recognition and truth."

Upon acceptance, Judith Light stated: "Sadly, today, we are living through another cycle of violence and sorrow particularly for marginalized communities. There are deeply destructive bills in Florida, Alabama and Texas. No one of any race, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability should have to face discrimination from their own government. You have borne the brunt of a divisive culture, suffered under the wrath and prejudice of people who chose not to see the magnificence of who you are and through it all you have remained powerful and defiant; elevating and offering comfort to the community and being a demonstration to all of humanity."

"Let me be clear with you, I would not be the person I am if it were not for [the LGBTQ] community and for GLAAD. I look to this community, to you, to see if I am being brave enough, kind enough, aware enough, conscious enough, sensitive enough, speaking truth to power enough. You are my guide post and my inspiration. To be like you is to transmute violence, is to make a stand for selfhood, Is to take risks, is to stand up, is to disturb the status quo, is to support GLAAD to protect all that we have achieved and keep moving this community to new heights, is to stand together not only with our words but also with our actions is to embrace love and give that love unselfishly and unconditionally.

Watch the awards presentation below!

Photo Credits: Cindy Ord

Pictured: Judith Light and Ariana DeBose attend the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City.