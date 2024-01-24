Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program

Offering grants for Music, Opera, Musicals, and Media Arts projects.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program Tri-M Foundation is accepting applications for its Performing Arts Grant program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant program supports regional non-profit arts organizations in the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects.

"It's amazing that we are already in our fourth cycle of grant applications," said Zachary Christman, president. "Every year, we make little tweaks to refine the purpose of the program and direct applicants to focus on the elements of their proposal that will make their application stand out."

Designed to be flexible with a limited administrative burden, grants can be used to support a wide range of production activities. The maximum grant award is $10,000.

Tri-M Foundation only accepts applications for specific disciplines in each funding cycle. For the 2024-2025 cycle, the Foundation is accepting applications for Music, Opera, Musicals, and Media Arts projects. The Foundation favors proposals that are specific, timely, and meaningful for the target audience. Christman added, "Each year, we see a lot of great ideas, but the best ideas are backed up with a solid plan."

To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, organizations with an active 501(c)(3) should visit the Click Here. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2024.

Tri-M Foundation is a private foundation chartered by the State of Texas and recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to cultivate and promote the production and presentation of regional performing and media arts, through grants and gifts to new and established arts organizations and educational institutions, and through its salons and publications.






