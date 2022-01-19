Theatre Producers of Color Announces Tuition-Free Program for Aspiring BIPOC Producers







Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC), a newly formed organization committed to supporting the next generation of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) producers by providing access to education, training, and mentorship, announced today its second-annual educational program - "Commercial Theatre Producing 101." Over ten weeks, participants will learn the fundamentals of commercial producing - development paths, financing, budgeting, and more - with experienced BIPOC and White ally leaders as their guides, tuition free.

Producer Sammy Lopez (A Christmas Carol, Be More Chill) will serve as the overall program mentor, creating a safe space for learning and providing the guidance necessary for participants to become future leaders in the commercial theatre industry.

Guest speakers for "Commercial Theatre Producing 101" include Tony Award winner Rashad V. Chambers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Ben Holtzman, Fiona Rudin, Toni R. Isreal, Nicole Javanna Johnson, Dale Mott, Dana Li, Dessie Moynihan, Tony Award nominee Doug Nevin, Tony Award winner Joey Parnes, Ilene Rosen, Tony Award nominee Matt Ross, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, Tony Award nominee Rachel Sussman, and Tony Award winner Barbara Whitman. To learn more about our guest speakers, please click here.

Founder Miranda Gohh says, "TPOC is thrilled to bring on Sammy Lopez to support and champion the next generation of BIPOC producers. As a dedicated partner that shares our enthusiasm for creating equity and access in our industry, we look forward to building on the success of last year with him and ushering 25 new cohort members into our community."

Lopez commented, "We're at a very critical moment in commercial producing where artistic and financial transparency needs to be a part of our daily practice. I'm beyond excited to join TPOC in dreaming up the industry we want to build - starting with access and offering a true look at what it's like producing theatre in 2022."

Using the new Broadway-bound musical Gun & Powder as a case study throughout the course, participants will gain experience from the team involved in bringing the show to the stage. Additionally, each cohort member will select one of their own projects, or, choose a show currently on Broadway, and practice implementing some of the tools that will be shared over the ten weeks - such as creating project pitch materials for investors and co-producers, navigating the uncertain financial climate of the pandemic, and identifying the most viable development steps for their projects.

The course will meet on Mondays from 6:30-9:00pm EST from March 7, 2022 through May 23, 2022. Classes will be offered online via Zoom, with three optional in-person sessions. In-person sessions will take place at a location in Midtown in New York, TBD. If you are unable to attend the in-person sessions, you may still participate online via Zoom.

If you have any questions about the course or schedule expectations, please email info@theatreproducersofcolor.org.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.theatreproducersofcolor.org/producing101. Applications are being accepted beginning TODAY, January 19 through February 1, 2022. Space is limited for the tuition-free course.