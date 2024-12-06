Theatre Communications Group Completes Co-Executive Leadership Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, has announced the selection of Alisha Tonsic as Co-Executive Director of National Operations and Business Development. Tonsic will join the previously announced Co-Executive Director of National and Global Programming, Emilya Cachapero, and Co-Executive Director of National Engagement, LaTeshia Ellerson, to lead TCG through a transformative new era.

This innovative leadership structure represents a historic step for TCG. By embracing shared leadership, TCG has shifted to an organizational structure that is committed to shaping a dynamic future for The National Theatre ecology.

“This model and the appointments of these extraordinary women are not just historic—they are paradigm-shifting,” said Nataki Garrett, Board Chair of TCG. “They represent the first signs of systems change within TCG, signaling a bold step toward creating a more sustainable and thriving organization.”

“We are excited to welcome Alisha on this organizational journey. Alisha brings a proven track record of driving growth opportunities, enhancing operational effectiveness, and supporting long-term sustainability while advancing mission-driven work,” remarked Cachapero and Ellerson. “Together, we will imagine the possibilities for TCG to navigate change, inspire hope for our collective future, and meet the evolving needs of our community.”

Tonsic joins TCG with extensive arts service organization and non-profit theatre experience, including most recently serving as Executive Director of the Network of Ensemble Theaters (NET) where she championed shared leadership structures and collaborative artmaking practices throughout the field. During her tenure, she demonstrated bold leadership in navigating complex challenges, implementing strategic organizational solutions, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

“I am honored to partner with LaTeshia and Emilya in co-leadership to elevate TCG’s mission to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology,” said Tonsic. “In this evolutionary moment of great possibility, I look forward to collaborating as a leadership team, and with the entire TCG staff and board, to cultivate an agile and responsive organization that both reflects our values and supports our constituents.”

The announcement follows an extensive strategic visioning and search process led by Creative Evolutions, a human-centered consultancy rooted in actionable values, with leadership from succession committee co-leaders Hana S. Sharif, Vice Chair of TCG’s Board, and Jeremy B. Cohen, Board Member, as well as support from TCG’s staff.

The completion of this leadership search signals a new chapter for TCG—one that deepens collaboration across the sector, enhances engagement and partnerships, and advances a bold vision for the role of national service organizations and the future of theatre.

For more information about TCG, visit www.tcg.org.

Comments





