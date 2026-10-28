Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Site-Specific Theater Discussion

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Theater Resources Unlimited will host its TRU Community Gathering via Zoom, The Allure of Site-Specific Theater (and Other Passions) on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 5pm ET.

A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

10/30 - The Allure of Site-Specific Theater (and Other Passions)

In the room: Peppur Chambers, actress, writer, producer, director and an outspoken indie artist nicknamed 'The Hot One.' Like so many of us, Peppur juggles multiple aspects of a burgeoning career. Though active in many mediums, she has developed a passion for and dedication to site-specific work. What draws her to it? What can you achieve artistically using site-specific theater presentation, and is it less limiting than a black box theater? Where does she find the opportunities, or does she create her own? A one-time star track athlete, her personal journey of self-discovery has moved her to Chicago and Milwaukeee (as an NBA dancer), Studio City (in the reality game show scene), Harlem (creating Harlem Night Cabaret), teaching in Prague and now dedicated to empowering others, especially women. And creating an arts community of women with the belief that collaboration makes more things possible. Click here to register and receive the link.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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