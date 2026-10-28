Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Site-Specific Theater Discussion
Peppur Chambers will join the ongoing series to discuss the artistic possibilities and opportunities of site-specific theater presentation.
Theater Resources Unlimited will host its TRU Community Gathering via Zoom, The Allure of Site-Specific Theater (and Other Passions) on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 5pm ET.
A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.
Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.
10/30 - The Allure of Site-Specific Theater (and Other Passions)
In the room: Peppur Chambers, actress, writer, producer, director and an outspoken indie artist nicknamed 'The Hot One.' Like so many of us, Peppur juggles multiple aspects of a burgeoning career. Though active in many mediums, she has developed a passion for and dedication to site-specific work. What draws her to it? What can you achieve artistically using site-specific theater presentation, and is it less limiting than a black box theater? Where does she find the opportunities, or does she create her own? A one-time star track athlete, her personal journey of self-discovery has moved her to Chicago and Milwaukeee (as an NBA dancer), Studio City (in the reality game show scene), Harlem (creating Harlem Night Cabaret), teaching in Prague and now dedicated to empowering others, especially women. And creating an arts community of women with the belief that collaboration makes more things possible. Click here to register and receive the link.
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