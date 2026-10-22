Bob Ost Transitions to Founder Emeritus at Theater Resources Unlimited

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is proud to announce a milestone in the life of our organization: co-founder Robert (Bob) Ost will transition from his role as Executive Director to the newly created position of Founder Emeritus, effective January 1, 2027. This planned transition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for TRU — one built on the extraordinary foundation Bob has created over more than three decades of visionary leadership.

Bob co-founded Theater Resources Unlimited in 1992 alongside Gary Hughes and Cheryl L. Davis, with a mission to help producers produce. Under his leadership, TRU grew from a modest gathering of theater professionals into one of New York City’s most respected theatrical service organizations, providing education, resources, and community to thousands of producers, performers, writers, and arts professionals over 34 years.

“Bob Ost has given this community something rare and lasting — a home. What he built at TRU has shaped careers, launched productions, and sustained a creative community through some of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced. We are deeply grateful for his extraordinary contribution and genuinely excited that he will remain a vital part of TRU’s life going forward.” — Sandy Silverberg, Board President, Theater Resources Unlimited

As Founder Emeritus, Bob will continue doing what he loves most. Beginning with his continued hosting of the highly-acclaimed TRU Friday Community Gatherings — the weekly Zoom gathering he conceived and launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a safe and sustaining space for theater people to connect — Bob will remain an active and cherished presence in TRU’s community life. His decades of relationships, institutional knowledge, and passion for the theater community will continue to inform and enrich TRU’s work.

Stepping into the role of Interim Executive Director on January 1, 2027 is Jay Chacon, who has worked alongside Bob for the past eight years and brings deep organizational knowledge, operational commitment, and genuine enthusiasm for TRU’s mission. Jay’s appointment as Interim Executive Director reflects the board’s confidence in a thoughtful, structured transition that prioritizes continuity of programs and community.

“Co-founders Gary Hughes, Cheryl L. Davis and I created TRU in 1992, never imagining it would grow into what it is today: a respected source of support and information for a now-global arts community. It is our unexpected legacy, built on the belief in every individual’s right to express and share their vision, their passion, their art. And anchored to a commitment to support and empower, without judgement, every individual who walks through our door. After years of persistence, love and labor I am stepping back but not away from TRU. No, I am not going anywhere. I will continue to be a visible part of the community, and an advisor, entrusting the hard work to others who share my vision, while hoping to fulfill other dreams of mine that have sat on the back burner for way too long.” — Bob Ost, Co-Founder, Theater Resources Unlimited

The TRU Board of Directors has also launched a search for TRU’s permanent Executive Director. This search will be conducted thoughtfully and deliberately, with a commitment to finding a leader who shares TRU’s values, vision, and deep love for the theater community.

This transition is part of a broader organizational renewal — what TRU’s Board President Sandy Silverberg has called TRU V2. Over the past several years, the board has undertaken a comprehensive modernization of TRU’s operations and strategic direction. TRU enters this new chapter stronger, more sustainable, and more ready than ever to serve its community.

The programs and community experiences that TRU members and supporters love — the Speed Dates, Town Halls, Boot Camps, workshops, the Friday Community Gatherings, and more — continue without interruption. TRU’s mission remains exactly what it has always been: helping producers produce.

Throughout the coming year, TRU will celebrate Bob’s extraordinary legacy and honor his contributions to our organization and our community. We invite everyone who has been touched by TRU and by Bob’s leadership to join us in celebrating this milestone and in supporting TRU’s exciting next chapter.

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