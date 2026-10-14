Theater Resources Unlimited to Host New Producers Panel

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A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/new-producers-take-the-lead/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

10/16 - New Producers Taking the Lead (and How They Got to Know What They Didn't Know). In the room: Adam Cohen, producer (B'way: co-producer Ragtime 2025 Tony and Drama Desk Award winner, Giant, Sunset Boulevard 2024 Tony Award winner, Operation Mincemeat, John Proctor is the Villain, Fat Ham, and Suffs), graduate of TRU's producing program, now lead producing an off-Broadway run of The Ask starring Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser; and Bruce Roberts, who has worked on B'way and off-B'way productions, live events, concerts, and corporate theater as a producer and technical director as well as being a TV and screen actor, and now one of the lead producers of Pulitzer finalist Here There Are Blueberries now opening on Broadway. So just how hard is it for a new producer to guide his first show into production? How different is this from being an executive, associate or co-producer? When you haven't been a lead producer before, how do you win the trust of the people you need to hire? Where do you find the money, and what is it like making those asks without a track record behind you? Our guests have worked on previous shows in various capacities. How is this different? Do they have mentors, or are they on their own? What have they done right, and what are they figuring out along the way? Visit https://truonline.org/events/new-producers-take-the-lead/ to register and receive the link.

More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with 'Zoom Me' in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/ Please visit us and consider joining our 35,700 subscribers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 33 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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