Theater Resources Unlimited to Launch Music Licensing Workshop Series

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced Music Licensing Essentials: Clearing Songs for the Stage on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 6PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at https://truonline.org/events/websday-music-licensing/.

Join us for the first in our new workshop series, WEBsday Webinars. Four 90-minute workshops on Wednesday evenings, tackling hot topics of interest to theater people: music licensing, how to make a pitch deck, financial planning, and responsible use of AI.

James A. Rocco, CEO and Founder of Thirty Saints Productions, presents a workshop discussing the essentials of licensing and what one needs to know when pursuing licensing for their work. The workshop will focus on:

What rights are required to use an existing song in a theatrical production

The difference between grand rights and other music rights

How to identify publishers and rights holders

What information rights holders need before considering a request

How to write a professional licensing request

How licensing fees are determined and what creators should expect

Common mistakes that delay or derail approvals

What to do when a song is denied, or the rights holder doesn't respond

When creators should begin the licensing process

How to build a realistic licensing strategy before investing heavily in a production

﻿Individual workshop - Members $25, Non-Members $40

Upcoming webinars in the series will feature:

Financial Planning and Budgeting with Bailie Slevin, November 11th

Ethical Uses of AI with Tamra Pica, December 9th

Why You Need a Pitch Deck: January 2027 (speaker and date TBD)

Series Subscription - Members $77, Non-Members $137

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily, and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities, and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works, and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 03 Hrs 33 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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