Theater Resources Unlimited to Launch Music Licensing Workshop Series
James A. Rocco will guide theater professionals through licensing requirements, rights identification, and strategy development.
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced Music Licensing Essentials: Clearing Songs for the Stage on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 6PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at https://truonline.org/events/websday-music-licensing/.
Join us for the first in our new workshop series, WEBsday Webinars. Four 90-minute workshops on Wednesday evenings, tackling hot topics of interest to theater people: music licensing, how to make a pitch deck, financial planning, and responsible use of AI.
James A. Rocco, CEO and Founder of Thirty Saints Productions, presents a workshop discussing the essentials of licensing and what one needs to know when pursuing licensing for their work. The workshop will focus on:
- What rights are required to use an existing song in a theatrical production
- The difference between grand rights and other music rights
- How to identify publishers and rights holders
- What information rights holders need before considering a request
- How to write a professional licensing request
- How licensing fees are determined and what creators should expect
- Common mistakes that delay or derail approvals
- What to do when a song is denied, or the rights holder doesn't respond
- When creators should begin the licensing process
- How to build a realistic licensing strategy before investing heavily in a production
Individual workshop - Members $25, Non-Members $40
Upcoming webinars in the series will feature:
- Financial Planning and Budgeting with Bailie Slevin, November 11th
- Ethical Uses of AI with Tamra Pica, December 9th
- Why You Need a Pitch Deck: January 2027 (speaker and date TBD)
Series Subscription - Members $77, Non-Members $137
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily, and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities, and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works, and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.
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