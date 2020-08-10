Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Producer Development & Mentorship Program

The faculty includes R. Erin Craig, Jane Dubin and Jennifer Isaacson, and the submission deadline is September 1, 2020.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), in collaboration with four-time Tony Award-winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld (The Heidi Chronicles, Rocky, All the Way, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, The Exonerated), has announced the Producer Development & Mentorship Program (PDMP), which provides ongoing training for serious producers and self-Producing Artists taught by Broadway, Off-Broadway, and other industry professionals. Classes will be held virtually until the shutdown ends, and students from beyond the New York area may continue to attend virtually. The submission deadline for both classes is Tuesday, September 1, 2020. For more information, visit truonline.org/tru-event-category/pdmp/.

A FREE introduction to the program will be help virtually on Thursday, August 20, from 5pm to 7:30pm, an opportunity to learn first-hand about the two programs we offer, from instructors R. Erin Craig, Jane Dubin and Jennifer Isaacson. Reserve at truonline.org/events/intro-to-pdmp20/.

PDMP consists of two levels: Foundations, which is open to everyone interested in producing, and Master Class, which is open for graduates of the Foundations course, with limited openings for people who have taken previous TRU workshops, the Commercial Theatre Institute 14-week course, or a combination of other CTI courses. To request an application for Master Class, or to inquire about the program, email TRUMentor@gmail.com.

The Foundations Course

The Foundations course will be led by producer/consultant/former general manager

R. Erin Craig of La Vie Productions (Himself and Nora, Stalking the Bogeyman, Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting, Austen's Pride, Academy, Right Before I Go benefit in October 2017). An associate instructor will be announced soon.

The Foundation's application may be downloaded here: PDMP.Intake.Form2020-21. To apply, please fill out and email to TRUMentor@gmail.com (be sure to add your name to the document name when you send it). Additionally, please send a resume emphasizing your theater and business experience.

Click here for Foundations Class tentative curriculum and schedule. Classes will most likely to be Tuesday nights, 6:30pm-9:30pm, twice a month (subject to change).

Foundations Price: $295 for new members, $245 for returning members and students. The program will meet one evening of each month from October through July - that's 10 sessions ($29.50 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year.

The Master Class

The Master Class, for PDMP Foundations graduates and other eligible candidates, will be led by Broadway producer Jane Dubin (The Prom, Tony-winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps,

Ann; upcoming: Fingersmith) and Jennifer Isaacson, producer (Moulin Rouge!, An American in Paris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris, ANN,

The Norman Conquests; off-Broadway The 39 Steps, Beebo Brinker Chronicles).

Students must have a specific project they are moving towards production. Self-Producing Artists will be considered if they are working on a specific project.

Click here for Master Class tentative curriculum and schedule. Classes will be on Monday nights, 6:30pm-9:30pm as currently planned, twice a month (subject to change).

Master Class Price: $425 for new members. Limited to 12 full participants. (Adjunct memberships available - you attend all sessions on a non-participating auditor basis, $295.) Meets once a month from October thru June - 9 sessions (less than $50 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year.

Candidates may be asked to come in for an interview.

If finances are a concern, payment plans can be arranged, and there is limited financial aid available. Click here for the Scholarship Application (a limited number of partial scholarships are available). Email TRUMentor@gmail.com with questions.

R. Erin Craig/La Vie Productions LLC | Since 1997, Erin and her company, La Vie Productions LLC, have helped to nurture and build new artists and new projects in theatre, film and music through their work as a General Manager, Production Manager, Marketing / Branding Consultant, Executive Producer and Producer. Current projects include: Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice, Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting, Academy, Village of Vale, Into The Wild, Right Before I Go. Previous projects include: The Exonerated, In The Heights, High Fidelity, Irena's Vow, Easter Mysteries (live film), Himself and Nora, Liberty: A Monumental Musical,

Stalking the Bogeyman, Velocity of Autumn, How We Got Away With It (film); and with Houses On The Moon Theatre Company, The Assignment, DeNovo, The Santa Closet and gUN COUNTRY. Erin is a member of The Broadway League, The Off-Broadway League, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU). LaVieProductions.com

Jane Dubin is a Tony Award-winning producer and the President of Double Play Connections, a theatrical production and management company committed to supporting emerging artists and playwrights in the creation and development of new works. Jane is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute's 14-week (NYC) and O'Neill Center Intensive (CT) Producing Workshops and past Director of Theater Resources Unlimited's Producer Development Program, and current Director of the program's Master Class. Broadway/OB: The Prom (Best Musical - Drama Desk Award), Farinelli and the King (5 Tony nominations), starring Mark Rylance, Bandstand, An American in Paris on Broadway (4 TONY Awards), National Tour and in London, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Off Broadway and on Tour), Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour), winner of 5 TONY Awards; Ann, starring Holland Taylor (Lincoln Center); The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (London); The 39 Steps (OB, Tour); The Norman Conquests (TONY Award, Best Play Revival), Groundswell (The New Group), Beebo Brinker Chronicles (2008 GLAAD Media Award for Theatre). Other: OPA! at TBG Theatre (Best Commercial Production, MITF 2008), Take Me America (Best Musical, MITF 2007), Count Down, (Bank Street Theatre) and the one-woman show that started it all, MentalPause by Margaret Liston. Ms. Dubin is a full voting member of the Broadway League. She is co-President of the Board of Directors of Houses on the Moon Theater Company and a prior Board member of the League of Professional Theatre Women. For two years she was co-curator of the Hudson Valley Writers' Center New Play Reading Series. She co-produced Hudson River Rising, presenting events for One Billion Rising (V-Day) 2013 and 2014 and was a member of the Grand Jury for New York Musical Festival's 2015 - 2019 seasons.

Jennifer Isaacson is a two-time Tony Award winning producer. She is currently the Executive Producer for WalkRunFly, a production company co-founded by Warren Adams and Brandon Victor Dixon. WalkRunFly has several new musicals and a TV series in development. WalkRunFly is also partnered with International Theatre Fund as a co-producer on Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Broadway producing credits include: An American in Paris, Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris, Of Mice and Men starring James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, ANN: The Ann Richards Play starring Holland Taylor, and The Norman Conquests. Off-Broadway producing credits include: The 39 Steps and Beebo Brinker Chronicles. Prior to joining WalkRunFly, Jennifer was a producer with Harriet Leve Productions where she was part of many critically acclaimed productions including The Mountaintop starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett, La Cage Aux Folles starring Kelsey Grammer, and A Little Night Music starring Catherine Zeta Jones and Angela Lansbury. Jennifer co-founded the Broadway Women's Alliance, a community supporting, connecting, and empowering women on the business side of Broadway. Jennifer also serves as a board member of Houses on the Moon, a not-for-profit theater company dedicated to amplifying unheard voices. Jennifer is a member of the steering committee for Maestra, a not-for-profit community providing support and visibility for the women who make the music in the musical theater industry.







