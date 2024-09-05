The Uptown Collective Reveals Renaissance Residency Playwrights

The residency took place from June through September 2024.
The Uptown Collective has announced the culmination of the inaugural Renaissance Residency, an annual program designed to nurture and develop emerging and seasoned playwrights and screenwriters. The residency, which took place from June through September 2024, is a continuation of Harlem's rich cultural legacy that blossomed during the Harlem Renaissance-a period that gave rise to artists of color whose
works remain integral to the cultural fabric of today.
The Renaissance Residency reflects the essence of that historical period, focusing on writers of color and the literary movement that was central to the Harlem Renaissance. Artists are the living griots, the cultural memory shapers who both document history and guide us toward new futures. The residency engaged five talented playwrights and screenwriters through monthly sessions, providing them with the support and mentorship needed to prepare their works for the stage.
This year's artists-in-residence, Daniel Koa Beaty and Susan Sojourna Collier, are both
renowned for their contributions to theatre and screenwriting. Daniel Beaty is a celebrated actor, singer, writer, and educator known for his powerful work exploring themes of identity and social justice. Susan Sojourna Collier is an accomplished writer and producer with extensive experience in television and film, and she currently serves as an adjunct professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where she mentors aspiring filmmakers.
The residency will culminate in a staged reading event on Saturday, September 14, 2024, where the residents' works will be presented in an event titled "Uptown Rising." The event will feature 20-minute excerpts from their works, performed by professional actors, and will be followed by a moderated talkback session with the playwrights, led by Nissy Aya.
The event will be directed by Michael Green, a seasoned director and producer with over 15 years of experience in theatre, particularly in illuminating the Black experience through thought-provoking and educational productions. The Uptown Collective is proud to announce that five talented playwrights were selected for the inaugural Renaissance Residency in 2024. These playwrights, who represent the next generation of voices in theatre, are:
"Harlem has always been a wellspring of cultural expression, and the Renaissance Residency is our way of continuing that tradition by giving emerging playwrights of color the platform and resources they need to tell their stories," said Desiree Elder, Founder of the Uptown Collective. "We are excited to see how these talented artists will contribute to the rich tapestry of Harlem's artistic heritage." The Renaissance Residency marks a significant investment in the future of theatre and screenwriting, ensuring that the voices of playwrights of color continue to thrive and shape the cultural landscape.
