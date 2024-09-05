The Uptown Collective Reveals Renaissance Residency Playwrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Uptown Collective has announced the culmination of the inaugural Renaissance Residency, an annual program designed to nurture and develop emerging and seasoned playwrights and screenwriters. The residency, which took place from June through September 2024, is a continuation of Harlem's rich cultural legacy that blossomed during the Harlem Renaissance-a period that gave rise to artists of color whose

works remain integral to the cultural fabric of today.

The Renaissance Residency reflects the essence of that historical period, focusing on writers of color and the literary movement that was central to the Harlem Renaissance. Artists are the living griots, the cultural memory shapers who both document history and guide us toward new futures. The residency engaged five talented playwrights and screenwriters through monthly sessions, providing them with the support and mentorship needed to prepare their works for the stage.

This year's artists-in-residence, Daniel Koa Beaty and Susan Sojourna Collier, are both

renowned for their contributions to theatre and screenwriting. Daniel Beaty is a celebrated actor, singer, writer, and educator known for his powerful work exploring themes of identity and social justice. Susan Sojourna Collier is an accomplished writer and producer with extensive experience in television and film, and she currently serves as an adjunct professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where she mentors aspiring filmmakers.

The residency will culminate in a staged reading event on Saturday, September 14, 2024, where the residents' works will be presented in an event titled "Uptown Rising." The event will feature 20-minute excerpts from their works, performed by professional actors, and will be followed by a moderated talkback session with the playwrights, led by Nissy Aya.

The event will be directed by Michael Green, a seasoned director and producer with over 15 years of experience in theatre, particularly in illuminating the Black experience through thought-provoking and educational productions. The Uptown Collective is proud to announce that five talented playwrights were selected for the inaugural Renaissance Residency in 2024. These playwrights, who represent the next generation of voices in theatre, are:

Taylor Blackman is a writer, director, producer, and actor from Chicago, Illinois. His written works include To Infinity, (Alfred P.Sloan/EST Commission), It's Karen, B*** (Fire This Time Festival Commission/PBS ALLARTS), and Riverside Drive (Hi-ARTS Residency). "Silicone Valley," is a comedic mockumentary play that follows reporter Eboni Flowers as she investigates a wave of dildo-violence sweeping the USA after a mass killing in Amarillo, Texas. Taylor's work as an actor has included collaborations with prestigious companies such as Roundabout Theatre, The Public Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, CBS, STARZ, Comedy Central, and more."

Evy Hall is a New York City-based writer, with tv and film experience working on projects like Sesame Street, CBS's "East New York", and many more. Her writing focuses on ordinary life and people to reveal the extraordinary within the mundane. Her piece, "While Waiting," captures a transient moment between six strangers as they take shelter from the rain in a local corner store.

Kyra Davis is an actress, producer, and writer from the South, now based in New York City. Her work centers on Black, Southern, cis-fem voices, exploring both darkness and joy. Her play, "SugarHill," delves into the complexities of sexual assault, familial loyalty, and the moral compass, following the story of Alvalee, her sisters, and their stepmother. Through deep southern accents and wisdom beyond their years, the young women in "SugarHill" navigate a world where some women enable abuse, while others fight to protect and heal.

Naomi Lorrain is a NYC based playwright and actor. She was last seen on stage as Jordan in JORDANS at The Public Theater. She was a member of the 2023 Page 73 Writers Group and a staff writer for the 2022 Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. Her play "how to roll a blunt," was a Finalist for the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. It is a witty exploration of Black art, Black love, and Black excellence. It examines themes of Black respectability, authenticity, and artistry, reminiscent of the Harlem Renaissance, while posing questions about the expectations placed on Black artists by both Black and white audiences.

Davon Williams is a two-time Anthem Award winner and current MFA candidate at Yale University's David Geffen School of Drama. His accolades include the Philly Urban Theatre Festival's "Best Play" award and recognition as a WRTI "Artist to Watch." Davon's work, "Black Facade," is a comedic exploration of Black Theatre Activism. Set in a Philadelphia performing arts school, the play delves into the chaos sparked by a controversial blackface performance, blending zany interviews, confrontations, and surreal musical interludes to highlight the complexities of being Black in theatre.

"Harlem has always been a wellspring of cultural expression, and the Renaissance Residency is our way of continuing that tradition by giving emerging playwrights of color the platform and resources they need to tell their stories," said Desiree Elder, Founder of the Uptown Collective. "We are excited to see how these talented artists will contribute to the rich tapestry of Harlem's artistic heritage." The Renaissance Residency marks a significant investment in the future of theatre and screenwriting, ensuring that the voices of playwrights of color continue to thrive and shape the cultural landscape.

