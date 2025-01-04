The Imiloa Institute Will Host Retreat for Creatives in Costa Rica

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Imiloa Institute is set to host its inaugural Conscious Retreat for the Screen, Stage & Entertainment Industry at its newly unveiled Verdesana campus in Costa Rica. This exclusive seven-day, six-night retreat, scheduled for March 16 to 22, 2025, will be led by acclaimed filmmaker, Chi Energy educator and coach, Patricia Chica, alongside a lineup of guest speakers from various mindful disciplines. Watch a trailer below.

Tailored for actors, directors, performers, and storytellers seeking to push their creative potential while enhancing personal well-being, the retreat offers an immersive blend of skill development, energy mastery, and mindset shift. Set against the stunning backdrop of Costa Rica's verdant Palo Verde, Cartago province, participants will have the opportunity to recharge, break through creative blocks, and elevate their craft in a serene, nature-rich environment.

"This retreat is designed to be more than a getaway; it's a transformative experience where actors and creatives can balance their inner energy, overcome limiting beliefs, and return to their craft with renewed clarity, purpose and confidence," said Patricia Chica. "By combining high-level personal development techniques with an intensive focus on performance, storytelling and the creative process, we aim to hold a unique space where high-performers can truly explore and contemplate."

Key Highlights of the Program Include:

· Immersive Creative Training: Six days of guided workshops by various trainers, covering Chi Energy techniques, mindset psychology, yoga, meditation, sound healing, and personalized creative exercises aimed at activating breakthroughs. [Watch a sample here].

· Solo Creative Time: Participants will be given ample free time to work independently on personal creative projects, whether that be a monologue, screenplay, choreography, musical composition, or simply journaling.

· Certification: Upon completion of the retreat, participants will receive an official certificate.

Enrollment is limited to just 15 participants (10 actors and 5 directors) to ensure individualized attention and meaningful engagement. To make the retreat more accessible, the program is offering grants of $500 USD and $1,000 USD available to selected participants. The final deadline to apply is January 21st, 2025, with grant recipients to be announced during the European Film Market in Berlin.

To apply, Click Here.

Those who enroll before the deadline will become eligible to participate in the Rising Star Program happening during the Cannes, Marché du Film.

About Patricia Chica:

Patricia Chica is an award-winning director, producer, and Chi Energy educator celebrated for her transformative Chi Energy Workshops and her coaching program, the Rising Stars Program. With a career spanning over two decades, Chica has guided hundreds of industry professionals toward achieving peak performance by blending storytelling, mindset psychology, and energy awareness. Her films, such as Montréal Girls (2023) and Morning After (2017), have incorporated these techniques into the creative process of the cast and crew and have been selected by hundreds of film festivals including Fantasia, Cinequest, and Frameline.

About Verdesana by Imiloa Institute:

Nestled in the heart of Costa Rica's lush cloud forest, the Verdesana campus of the Imiloa Institute, is a retreat center for human expansion dedicated to fostering mindfulness, transformation, and self-mastery.

For more information, visit:

www.imiloainstitute.com/project/high-performance/

www.TheChicaMethod.com/costarica

REGISTRATION: ChiEnergyWorkshop@gmail.com

