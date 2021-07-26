The Dramatists Guild Hosts Webinar on Writing and Producing in Spanish, July 29







The Dramatists Guild of America will host a conversation on Writing and Producing in Spanish: Re-Shaping the American Theatre on Thursday, July 29 from 6pm - 7:30pm EDT. This Zoom Webinar is free and open to all who are interested in participating in the conversation.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/writing-producing-in-spanish-reshaping-theatre-in-the-usa-tickets-162445044501

DesplÃ¡cese hacia abajo para obtener una versiÃ³n en espaÃ±ol de esta descripciÃ³n.

Scroll down for a Spanish version of this description.

Join us for a working group discussion, led by dramatists of varying factions of the Latinx and native Spanish-speaking diaspora, on how the American theatre can be a cultural leader in the inclusion of artists who write and perform in the Spanish language.

This discussion will take place in the form of a 'working group,' in which all participants will be encouraged to engage in idea-sharing and the vision of future work. Focused questions will be posed to participants, before, during, and after the discussion, to formulate further action and direction of the working group.

Language inclusion is an under-addressed topic in our inclusivity and diversity work, especially the Spanish language. The US is home to 41 million native Spanish speakers, according to census data - that's 13% of the population. And with another nearly 12 million bilingual Spanish speakers, the US is the second largest Spanish-speaking country in the world.

We will explore the following questions:



How can we engage literary managers and artistic directors to include Spanish language work in their season programming?

How can the DG better include and advocate for playwrights, librettists, and lyricists who write in Spanish?

What kind of Spanish language resources/committees can be created by the DG (website, contract templates, etc.)?

This conversation, which is co-organized by Brigitte Viellieu-Davis and Jordan Stovall, will be followed by a moderated Q&A with attendees.

Panelists will include:

This event is free and open for all to attend. Dramatists who write creative material in the Spanish Language, and who are of the Latinx and native Spanish-speaking diaspora, are strongly encouraged to attend and participate.

This panel will be conducted in English. A Spanish transcript of the event will be available by request after the panel. During the event, some of the panelists will be able to answer questions in Spanish via the chat. For more information, contact Jordan Stovall at the Dramatists Guild of America at (917) 410-5419, or at jstovall@dramatistsguild.com.

EspaÃ±ol:

Registrar AcquÃ­: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/writing-producing-in-spanish-reshaping-theatre-in-the-usa-tickets-162445044501

Ãšnase a este debate del grupo de trabajo liderado por dramaturgos de distintas facciones de la comunidad latina e hispanohablantes nativos sobre cÃ³mo el teatro estadounidense puede ser un lÃ­der cultural en la inclusiÃ³n de artistas que escriben y actÃºan en idioma espaÃ±ol.

Este debate se realizarÃ¡ bajo el formato de "grupo de trabajo," en donde se invita a todos los participantes a compartir ideas y su visiÃ³n del trabajo futuro. Se desarrollarÃ¡ en forma de preguntas concretas que se plantearÃ¡n a los participantes, antes, durante y despuÃ©s del debate para formular nuevas medidas de acciÃ³n y guiar al grupo de trabajo.

La inclusiÃ³n del idioma es una temÃ¡tica que no se aborda como deberÃ­amos en nuestro trabajo de diversidad e integraciÃ³n, especialmente del idioma espaÃ±ol. En los EE. UU. viven 41 millones de hispanohablantes nativos de acuerdo con los datos del censo, es decir, un 13% de la poblaciÃ³n. Y con otros casi 12 millones de hispanohablantes bilingÃ¼es, los EE. UU. son el segundo paÃ­s hispanohablante mÃ¡s grande del mundo.

Algunas preguntas que exploraremos:

Â¿CÃ³mo podemos incentivar a gerentes literarios y directores artÃ­sticos a incluir trabajo en idioma espaÃ±ol en la programaciÃ³n de la temporada?

Â¿CÃ³mo puede la DG incluir y representar mejor a dramaturgos, libretistas y letristas que escriben en espaÃ±ol?

Â¿QuÃ© tipo de recursos/comitÃ©s en idioma espaÃ±ol puede la DG crear (sitio web, plantillas de contratos, etc.)?

Panelistas:

Seguido de una ronda de preguntas y respuestas moderada con los participantes.

Coorganizado por Brigitte Viellieu-Davis y Jordan Stovall.

Este evento es gratuito y estÃ¡ abierto a todo el pÃºblico que desee asistir. Los dramaturgos que escriben material creativo en espaÃ±ol y de la comunidad latina e hispano hablantes nativos fuertemente recomiendan asistir y participar.

Este panel se desarrollarÃ¡ en inglÃ©s. Es posible que haya una transcripciÃ³n del evento en espaÃ±ol a pedido despuÃ©s del panel, y algunos de los panelistas podrÃ¡n responder preguntas en espaÃ±ol a travÃ©s del chat o durante el evento.