The Broadway League Reveals Additional Round of Broadway League Leadership Awards

The Broadway League has revealed three new recipients of The Broadway League Leadership Awards. The second round of awards were presented on Wednesday during the League’s Biennial Leadership Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The honorees include: Special Service Awards for Christina Selby, Vice President of Production and Touring at Nederlander Producing Company of America; and Tammie Ward, Senior Director, Theatre Operations for The Shubert Organization, presented by Colleen Jennings-Roggensack; and the Impact Award to Damian Bazadona, Founder & President of Situation, presented by Kristin Caskey.



The Broadway League Leadership Awards recognize the outstanding efforts of League members and their commitment to producing and presenting the best in live theatre for Broadway and Touring Broadway. The awards presented at the League’s Biennial Conference are a continuation of The Broadway League Leadership Awards that were initially presented in December at the League’s Annual Meeting. In December, the Member of the Year award was presented to Lauren Reid by Miles Wilkin; the Distinguished Service Award was presented to David Stone by Nick Scandalios; and the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Michael David by Rocco Landesman.



“Christina Selby, Tammie Ward, and Damian Bazadona exemplify the vision, dedication, and commitment that drive Broadway forward. They join Lauren Reid, David Stone, and Michael David as representatives of the pillars of leadership that sustain and elevate our industry,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “Their collective leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity on Broadway inspires us all.”



The Broadway League Leadership Award recipients were determined by a League Awards Selection Committee composed of Full Members representing all membership categories.





THE BROADWAY LEAGUE LEADERSHIP AWARD RECIPIENTS



SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD



CHRISTINA SELBY

Christina Selby is the Vice President of Production and Touring at Nederlander Producing Company of America. Her role is two-fold, and includes booking tours and staff oversight in over 35 Nederlander markets across the country and also developmental work and investor relations on shows Nederlander produces and in which it invests. She serves on various committees of The Broadway League, as a mentor for the NYU Tisch Drama Women’s Mentorship Program, and as an Assistant Adjunct Professor at Columbia’s School of the Arts. Over the past decade, she has held numerous positions throughout the Broadway industry including Associate General Manager at Charlotte Wilcox Company, Labor Relations at The Broadway League, Accounting and Company Operations at Jujamcyn, and positions at Roundabout Theatre Company and various Broadway general management offices. She is a graduate of Brown University and of Columbia University’s Theatre Management and Producing MFA Program.





An arts champion and theatre lover, Tammie Ward’s unique career journey has led to over 27 years working in Presenting, Touring and Commercial theatre for large and small organizations across the country. Currently, she is the Senior Director, Theatre Operations for The Shubert Organization, managing the day-to-day functions related to integrating commercial productions into Shubert’s 17 Broadway venues. She has worked on Touring and Broadway company management teams for 321 Theatrical Management, Foresight Theatrical, National Artists Management Company, Troika Entertainment, and as an Associate General Manager at The Charlotte Wilcox Company. Her work in performing arts management includes senior positions at Dallas Children’s Theater, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Long Center for the Performing Arts. She’s served on various arts committees and boards, including the National Cherry Blossom Festival Committee (Washington, DC) and the Irving Community Theater Board of Directors (Irving, TX), arts funding review panels for the Nebraska Arts Council, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and panels for the cities of Dallas, Austin and Houston. She is a member of The Broadway League’s Board of Governors, Co-Chairing its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee; is a member of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers; serves on The Shubert Organization’s DEI Committee for Institutional Advancement, chairing its Education and Training subcommittee. A native of Dallas, TX, she currently lives in New York, NY.



IMPACT AWARD



Damian Bazadona is the founder of Situation, an agency he established in 2001. Since its inception, the agency has grown to partner with global brands, creating award-winning marketing campaigns across diverse live entertainment industries —all while remaining proudly rooted in its Broadway beginnings. Under Damian’s leadership, Situation has crafted acclaimed campaigns for iconic productions, including Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Wicked, Aladdin, MJ, The Band’s Visit, The Color Purple (2015 Revival), Kimberly Akimbo, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and many more. Damian leverages his agency's marketing expertise to empower underrepresented groups and champion important causes, collaborating with organizations such as the Broadway Green Alliance, Black Theatre United, Think Big for Kids, the NYC Department of Education, Broadway for All, and the Broadway Education Alliance. Damian's commitment to social good is further underscored by his founding of Situation Project in 2011. This nonprofit has made a profound impact on New York City students, offering equitable and inspiring experiences to improve student outcomes. Situation Project serves students in underserved communities with programming aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all. The impact and recognition of Situation Project, including its invitation to the White House’s inaugural SouthxSouthLawn in 2016, highlight Damian’s dedication to creating a world where every NYC public school student has access to the magic of Broadway. Damian believes in the power of the human spirit and brings that conviction to his company, his clients, and the industry at large.







