Tedra Millan Will Lead Industry Reading of LATE SUMMER SCENES

Tedra Millan (The Wolves, Present Laughter), will star in an industry reading of Late Summer Scenes by emerging playwright David Glass (Experimental Design for Biologists), and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Theresa Rebeck's Downstairs, Hatefuck) on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway).

The reading will also feature Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced, "Younger"), Nicholas Ashe (Choir Boy, "Queen Sugar"), Chris Henry Coffey (Water by the Spoonful, Bronx Bombers), Malika Samuel (Harry Potter, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), and Eric Wiegand (The Test, "Outsiders"), with Elizabeth O'Donnell (Clubbed Thumb, The Tank) reading stage directions.

High school student Caleb's parents try to create a more romantic path for their son by seeing if they can immerse him in a world from more romantic times - but this does not shield them from the confusion of first love and relationships negotiated in today's environment, and causes struggle from an unexpected source. Late Summer Scenes is a Shakespearean-style sex comedy written in the time of the #MeToo Movement addressing current questions: How should young lovers communicate and be together today? How do our present-day society and culture control and guide us?

Oliver Roth and OHenry Productions (Slave Play, The Inheritance) serve as line producer and general manager.

Email latesummerscenes@gmail.com to RSVP and receive details. Seating is limited.

David Glass is a New York based playwright, MD and scientist. He trained at Manhattan Class Company after college, studying playwrighting with Peter Hedges, and at Playwrights Horizons, where workshopped pieces included work directed by Michael Mayer - he had five plays produced in the 99-seat black box theater world of the 1980s. He then took a long break from the theater while starting work at a biotech company, and teaching at Harvard and at Harvard Medical School, where he is a senior lecturer. He also is one of the policy debate coaches at Harvard. He's now returned to active theater work, with Late Summer Scenes - a play that has nothing to do with science, but perhaps something to do with debate.







