Taylor Trensch, Allan K. Washington, John Cariani to Lead THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS Presentation

An industry presentation of Gorgeous Nothigns will be held December 6 in New York City with Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen) directing and choreographing. This work features arrangements and orchestrations by Dan Scholsberg (Spielberg's West Side Story, Show/Boat: A River, Only an Octave Apart). The new musical is based on the real events surrounding the "Fag Ward" in NYC's former penitentiary on Roosevelt Island during the 1930s.

Taylor Trensch (Camelot, Hello, Dolly!, Dear Evan Hansen), Allan K. Washington (SpongeBob, Once on This Island), John Cariani (Caroline, or Change, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!) will lead a private industry presentation of the new musical The Gorgeous Nothings. Joining them in the cast will be Arnie Burton (Peter and the Starcatcher, The 39 Steps, Machinal), K. Todd Freeman (Wicked, Airline Highway, Song of Jacob Zulu), and Ken Barnett (Fun Home, Wonderful Town, Green Bird).

With a book by Travis Russ (Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey, America is Hard to See), The Gorgeous Nothings is inspired by real people and events, telling the forgotten story of the "Fag Ward" - an isolated wing at the Men's Penitentiary on Welfare Island, NYC, for inmates convicted of homosexuality during the 1930s. With a reimagined score from the Great American Songbook, this boundary-spanning musical weaves 6 inmates' stories into high-camp numbers from The Fag Follies - the prison's annual Christmas pageant - to expose a secret, fabulous, underground world that was never supposed to have existed.

Life Jacket Theatre Company and Kevin Jennings are producing. General management is by Evan Bernardin Productions.

