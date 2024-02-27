Tanya Grubich, Theatre Marketing Pioneer, Passes Away at 60







Tanya Marie Grubich, 60, of Bucks County, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2024 after a courageous battle with Early Onset Dementia.

Beloved wife of Stephenie Harris; daughter of Annette Marie Bartlett and the late George Richard Grubich; and sister of Justin Grubich (wife Jessica Ogiony) and to Michael Grubich. Tanya was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and grew up in the family business, the Original Christmas Store, traveling the world with her parents for inventory and opening and managing multiple locations. She was a highly competent entrepreneur at an early age.

A 1983 graduate of Southern Methodist University with a degree in Art History, Tanya, continued her education in 2012, completing a three-year program Owner/President/Manager at the Harvard Business School in Cambridge, MA. Tanya was featured in The New York Times Arts & Leisure Section as a Broadway Innovator in 2006 and was honored by the Broadway League in 2015 with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Her leadership and compassion extended into philanthropy including board membership of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). She was also a long-time member of the Association of Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM).

In 1988, Tanya began her career at PACE Theatrical Group in Houston, TX and shortly after moved to New York City to work on the Broadway and touring productions of Grand Hotel. Tanya founded her own entertainment marketing agency in 1994, overseeing marketing and promotions for Broadway shows and touring properties including the national tours of Smokey Joe’s Café and STOMP. In 1998 she partnered with Laura Matalon to form TMG - The Marketing Group where they handled numerous productions including the national tours of, Mamma Mia!, The Producers, Wicked and Hairspray, among others. TMG became Allied Live in 2008 with offices in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

Tanya's legacy extends far beyond her professional achievements; she was a mentor, a visionary, and a beacon of inspiration to all who knew her. She took immense pride in revolutionizing the marketing and promotion of live entertainment and empowering countless colleagues who have risen to prominence as leaders in the entertainment industry, attributing their success to Tanya's guidance and mentorship.

Tanya was an avid marathoner, road cyclist and golfer. She loved to travel and pursue a life of excellence in all activities. Tanya met her wife, Stephenie in late 2010 and they married in August 2014. Later that year, Tanya was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s originating from a series of concussions suffered over her lifetime. With Stephenie at her side, she faced her last challenge with the same courage, dignity, and tenacity that she did with everything in life. Never giving up, Tanya has donated her brain to science to continue the fight against this disease.

Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association on her page

would be greatly appreciated. https://link.edgepilot.com/s/b3598225/vDmNq-V6cEKXbf8WxVnWbg?u=http://tinyurl.com/TanyaDonationPage





