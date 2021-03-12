TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Sues Insurer for Denying Coverage of Losses After Performances Halted







According to Law360, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has sued its insurer, Chubb Insurance Company earlier this week in New York state court because the company 'wrongfully denied its claim seeking to cover losses from shows canceled by state coronavirus shutdowns.'

Like other Broadway shows, Tina played its last performance on March 11, 2020, and the production claims that losses should be covered under the terms of its insurance policy. Chubb claims that coverage is not owed because of a "communicable disease" exclusion in the policy.



"Despite TTM having paid substantial premiums to cover the risk of cancellation of performances of The Tina Turner Musical, Chubb placed its own financial interests above those of its policyholder and wrongfully denied TTM's claim," the complaint reads.



Click here to read the full story at Law360.

Tina began performances on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and officially opened on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.