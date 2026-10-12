THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL Will Be Available For Licensing From April 2027

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Following a UK & Ireland tour in 2022, The Licensing Company has announced that the professional and amateur stage rights for THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL will be available for licensing in the US, UK and Canada from April 2027.

THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL tells the official, true story of five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and grew into one of the biggest musical sensations of the 1970s. From their breakout on The Andy Williams Show to sold-out arenas and record-breaking television appearances, the musical charts their meteoric rise to fame and the sound that defined a generation.

The show blends high-energy performances with a deeply personal story of family and resilience. With over 100 million records sold, The Osmonds seemed unstoppable, until one costly decision changed everything. Featuring over 20 iconic hits including Down By The Lazy River, Let Me In, Crazy Horses, Yo-Yo, He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother, Puppy Love and Love Me For A Reason.

THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL is based on a story by Jay Osmond, book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison, with additional material by Amanda Whittington.

Jay Osmond said – “Ever since the original UK production closed in 2022, people have continually asked me when The Osmonds: A New Musical would return. This musical is my personal story of growing up in one of the world's most recognized musical families, recalling the music, memories, challenges and extraordinary journey I experienced along the way. I'm thrilled that the show can now be enjoyed and performed by professional and amateur groups across the UK, US and Canada.”

The first licensed North American production will take place in April 2027 in Rochester, New York presented by OFC Creations Theatre, directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson. THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL was originally produced for the stage by ROYO, Twins Entertainment, Vicky Nojesproduktion, Krall Entertainment, Aria Entertainment and Guy James.

Applications to stage The Osmonds Musical are now open. To apply, click here or contact licensing@theosmondsmusical.com.

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