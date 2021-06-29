Sydney Wesson, Leah Platt and More to Star in MOMS: THE MUSICAL Investor Workshop







Moms: The Musical is a fast and furious ride through the uproarious and heartfelt journey of becoming a new mom. It follows two first-time mothers who, from an unlikely friendship, discover how strong they are as they take on their role as mothers while unapologetically preserving who they are as individual women.

The musical stars Sydney Wesson (Greenday's American Idiot; Lizzie: The Musical) as Justine Clearwater, a high-powered workaholic mom who doesn't take to motherhood naturally and Leah Platt (Fiddler On The Roof National Tour) as Mia Swason, a bubbly stay-at-home mom desperate for a friend.

The musical will feature Jill Lord (The King and I International Tour) as Doreen/Joan, Justine's meddling, comical mother-in-law. She will also play Justine's mother through flashbacks.

Additionally, the musical features a comedic trio of women in a "Mom Group Chat." Jenna Leavitt (Grease, Cry Baby) will play Brittany, a single, wealthy divorced mom who knows the best champagne to bring to the party and the right thing to say when you need a pick-me-up. Jessie Macbeth (Hair; The Wives of Henry the Eighth) will play Renatta, a funky, fun, creative mom who is always there for you when you need her. Annie Raczko (Humanity's Child - Off Broadway) will play Jade, a fun-loving mom/best friend who believes in you no matter what.

Playing Justine's husband is Dan Pavacic (Once We Have Wings (The Actors Studio); The Jungle Book (The Gateway Playhouse)). Playing Mia's husband is Sean Ricciardi (FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), Homeland (Showtime) and Seven Seconds (NETFLIX)). Lucy Bobbin (Shrek: The Musical!; The Will Roger Follies; The Addams Family) will be the Swing/Female understudy.

The workshop will be directed by Victoria Rae Sook, two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee (Artistic Director and Founder of Food of Love Productions, Choreographer/Movement Director for the OnComm Award-Winning The Show Must Go Online, AEA and SAG-AFTRA member, SDC Associate). The workshop will be music directed by David John Madore (Les Miserables, Seussical (Broadway); The Fantasticks, Newsical the Musical, Cross That River, Prison Dancer, Peace Love and Cupcakes, Flight School (Off-Broadway); Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!, Man of La Mancha (National Tour)).The workshop's Associate Choreographer is Kelsey Mourant (Walt Disney World & Universal Studios dancer, Princess Cruise Lines dancer, choreographer of Off-Broadway's Love's Labour's Lost, member of modern dance and aerialist company Perpetual Motion, and star of the short film Activation Energy).The musical is written by mother and composer Kelly Surette (Miles to Amelia: A Musical, A Golden Chord: A Musical, Never Saw Gray Like This Before: A Musical, author of the book Creative Miracles: A Practitioner's Guide to Adaptive Music Instruction) and is produced by Edward Hall (Playwright Love/Nice, Dear Mama, Burn, Ice On Fire: A Podcast Musical, and The Sixth Wish: A Musical) of Surette & Hall Theatricals, LLC.

The workshop will be livestreamed from Ripley Grier Studios on July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT. It will be performed in Ripley Grier's performance space, room 312, which is located at 305 W. 38th St. New York, NY.

To purchase a ticket to the livestream performance on July 24 at 2:00 pm please click HERE or go to www.suretteandhall.com/moms-the-musical. Tickets cost $5.00 and all proceeds go directly to Moms For Moms: NYC (a registered 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing assistance to single mothers in need throughout New York City.)