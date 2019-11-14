Susan Haskins-Doloff and Roma Torre to be Honored by National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences New York Chapter

The Board of Governors of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences New York Chapter announced this week the induction of eleven individuals into its Gold and Silver Circles, including two women theater journalists: Susan Haskins-Doloff, executive producer, co-creator, and co-host of the long-running television series "Theater Talk" and Roma Torre, theater critic and news anchor of Spectrum News NY1. Both have been awarded entry into the organization's Silver Circle in recognition of 25 years of distinguished contribution to New York television.

The other members of this year's Silver Circle class are Robert de Poto (MSG Networks), Joel Goldberg (WCBS-TV/CBS Television Stations), Laura Hand (WSTM-TV, retired), Rich Newberg (WIVB-TV, retired), Carol Silva (News12 Networks), David Ushery (WNBC-TV) and Rolman Vergara (Univision 41). This year's Gold Circle inductees, for 50 years of distinguished work on New York television, are Joan Ganz Cooney (Sesame Workshop), and Steven Jacobowitz (WABC-TV).

"The Gold & Silver Circles are among the most rarified honors in American media," said N.J. Burkett, President of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences New York Chapter, and its inductees "join an elite group of broadcasting leaders whose achievements have set a standard for excellence to which we all aspire."

The New York Chapter of NATAS has honored distinguished television broadcasters with Silver Circle and Gold Circle membership since 1992. Earlier inductees into the Silver Circle have included Walter Cronkite, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, Linda Ellerbee, Bob Keeshan, Susan Lucci, Sheila Nevins, Jerry Orbach, Rafael Pineda, Dan Rather, Jackie Robinson, Soupy Sales, Chuck Scarborough, and Sue Simmons.

The induction ceremony will be held in December at New York's Friars Club.

The New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving all media professionals in the television industry, offering career enhancing events and networking opportunities. NY NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the most prestigious honor and most coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in television.

For additional information, visit www.nyemmys.org.







