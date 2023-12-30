Submissions Now Open For The 2024 June Bingham New Playwright Commission

Applications are now open and will close at 11:59 pm EST on 1/31/2024.

By: Dec. 30, 2023

Submissions Now Open For The 2024 June Bingham New Playwright Commission

Live & In Color has announced the opening of applications for the 2024 June Bingham New Playwright Commission. This program provides holistic creation and development support to early-career femme and/or non-binary playwrights to take a play from inception through a first reading. The opportunity will culminate in a 60-minute 2-person play that will be workshopped and presented as a reading for an audience at L&IC's Fall Retreat in September of 2024. Applications are now open and Will Close at 11:59 pm EST on 1/31/2024. Due to the volume of submissions, no deadline extensions or late applications will be accepted.

"I am thrilled to continue this program uplifting emerging femme and non-binary writers. At times like these and in a year that is certain to be tumultuous we look to writers and artists to manifest the world we want to live in and the change we want to see. Each of our past recipients have been a true embodiment of this impact and we are looking forward to welcoming the next artist to continue this legacy." - Abigail Grubb, Program Director of the June Bingham New Playwright Commission

The Commission, named after the late artist and playwright June Bingham, seeks to honor her creative legacy by empowering artists to create poignant, evocative, and timely new plays that push boundaries and reflect the nuance of the times we are living in. Previous recipients and projects have included Erlina Ortiz's award-winning play, La Egoista (2021), AriDy Nox's The Wetlands (2022), and Raquel Almazan's Goddesses Return To The Temple (2023) which is set for an NYC reading in Spring 2024.

The total fee for this Commission will be $3,000; housing, meals, and travel for the retreat are also provided. Schedule and deadlines will be at the discretion of the commission recipient and the program director.

We define "early-career" as artists who have written pieces previously, or have engaged in writing via books, film, TV, etc. but have not had theatrical work that has been extensively professionally produced by commercial or non-profit organizations and have less than two full-length pieces that have been published in print. If you have questions about your eligibility or any portion of the application, please email Junebinghamcommission@liveandincolor.org.

The full application is available at liveandincolor.org

About Live & In Color

Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theater industry for underrepresented artists. Live & In Color offers a range of development opportunities including readings, workshops of new work, and paid commissions in New York City and beyond. Our most sought after opportunity is a one-week workshop experience in the solitude of Salem, Connecticut where two new pieces are developed at the historic Bingham Camp every fall. Our work was most recently seen Off-Broadway with the premiere of Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical. Join our mission at liveandincolor.org.





