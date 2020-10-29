Sophia Anne Caruso, Nikhil Saboo, & Nathan Salstone To Lead Reading Of Caitlin Baer's THE SOCIETY

The Society follows three troubled Manhattan private school teens who are dabbling in the occult.







Just in time for Halloween Caitlin Baer will present a reading of her dark play The Society featuring Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The Society follows three troubled Manhattan private school teens who are dabbling in the occult, and get trapped in an abandoned construction site in the New York Subway when they go down to perform a healing ritual for themselves and the world.

Following development at The New Group Playwriting Workshop and a reading at The Flea Theater, the reading will mark the first time Baer partner's with director Hunter Bird (XY)

The team is rounded out with Casting by Kate Lumpkin (Bandstand) and Stage Management by Tai Thompson. General Management is provided by Evan Bernardin Productions.







