Situation will host a webinar this week titled "The Broadway Audience Series: Media Consumption Habits." The event will take place online on September 18 at 12:00 PM.

Situation continues their survey series in partnership with Broadway Direct and The Shubert Organization to answer yet another of the industry’s most burning questions: What are Broadway ticket buyers' media consumption habits?

To register to attend, click here.

